Scoliosis sufferer Eva takes on Kerry’s ultra challenges

BEAUFORT resident Eva Butterfly is a 31-year-old personal trainer with severe Scoliosis, but she certainly doesn’t let her condition get in the way of living a full life. Indeed, in recent weeks, the keen athlete took part in the Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, the latest leg of her new-found love for ultra running.

Eva was diagnosed with Scoliosis at the age of just 12 but has never let it slow her down. From her late teens, she devoted much of her life to fitness and moved from Dublin to Killarney with her partner in June of this year. There, she now works as a personal trainer from her home gym in Beaufort.

Eva details coming to terms with Scoliosis at such a young age. “I wasn’t born with it, I was diagnosed with it when I was 12 so I had the more common form of it. I had quite a serious form of it and at that age I suppose they’re looking at kids and if the curves in their spine are progressing. If they are over a certain degree of curve, then that person will be a candidate for surgery,” she said.

“If the curve starts getting over 50 degrees they look to start operating on a person and mine was that. I was going to a chiropractor for a couple of months and that wasn’t really helping. It was only when I got a second opinion from an orthopaedic surgeon who said that I had rapidly progressing Scoliosis and that it needed surgery to help stabilise the spine straight way, then things changed. It was definitely a scary time.”

Eva persevered through all these experiences and decided to join a gym in her late teens.

“When I was a teenager, I wasn’t really very active at all, I had low confidence, and I was kind of afraid of doing sports or activities in case I damaged my back. I had this perception that I was quite fragile and that if I was to do anything that it would knock my back out of place,” Eva said.

“I started going to the gym with my brother when I was 18. He coached me and taught me all the big compound lifts like squats, dead-lifts, benching and shoulder press. It was like a whole new world opened up for me. I always had this perception that I was weak but by going to the gym and lifting weights and slowly progressing over time, I found that I was quite physically strong and that it was very beneficial for my back. It helped build the muscles and protect the spine,” Eva continued.

Eva wanted to test her strength by entering a body-building competition five years ago: “I entered to see how far I could go with it, not because I felt like I needed to, it was just out of curiosity. I would watch a lot of body-building shows and I thought it was really interesting how people could manipulate their body through training and nutrition, so I just decided to give it a go. It was fun and I really enjoyed it.”

In the last few years, Eva has transitioned onto ultra-running and is an avid competitor having taken part in last year’s Kerry Way Ultra, a 200km non-stop marathon, which she completed in 37-and-a-half hours.

Eva competed in the same event this year and, while she didn’t finish the course, she can be hugely proud of her exploits. “I competed in the Kerry Way Ultra again this year on September 2. It was a great event but, unfortunately, I didn’t finish it because I had a chest infection, so I was struggling when running uphill to breathe. I lasted until I reached Caherdaniel, I lasted 110 kilometres.

“It is very different to the body-building world. It is very intense, it’s a mixture of hiking and running in the mountains and a lot of these ultra-marathons can go on for hours and hours. It’s definitely a test of your mental and physical strength. I really enjoy it but you can’t do a lot of them in the year as they burn you out – they demand a lot from your body. I have found a sweet spot of doing three a year with training in between those times,” she said.

Outside of training in the gym and training for ultra-marathons, Eva has her own business located in Beaufort: “I’m taking on individual clients, I’m running some group classes and my speciality would be working with people that have physical struggles, Scoliosis, Kyphosis, spinal conditions.

“I’ve also worked with people who have other conditions like Muscular Dystrophy, Spina Bifida and Autism. That’s not the population that I work with, but I suppose a lot of people would come to me because maybe they can relate to my story. I’m taking on clients at the moment so if anyone wants to get in touch, want training in the gym or online, get in touch and send me a message.”

Eva can be contacted on 086 701 3855.