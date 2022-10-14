Scoil Mhuire Brosna welcomes Minister

The staff, pupils, families and wider school community of Scoil Mhuire, Brosna celebrated a great afternoon last Thursday when the Minister of Education, Norma Foley, visited the school.
Minister Foley was invited to Scoil Mhuire to raise the Blue Star Flag which was recently awarded to the school and to officially open the new school building, an occasion for which a huge crowd had gathered.
On arrival at the school the minister was welcomed in a specially worded song in her honour. Prior to raising the Blue Star Flag a selection of pupils greeted the minister in a variety of European languages. The gathering was then treated to a performance of a European folk dance by the older pupils.
While participating in the Blue Star Programme, pupils learned about
European cultures and the EU through curriculum linked creative activities and projects. The school’s two youngest pupils, Jack Downey and Finn Healy, along with the school’s oldest pupil, Oisín Lane, assisted the Minister in raising the Blue Star Flag.
After speaking to many who attended, the minister was then invited to cut the ribbon on the new building which was then blessed by Father Martin Spillane.
To conclude proceedings the pupils of Scoil Mhuire entertained the crowd with some ukulele songs and a rousing rendition of the parish anthem, Brosna Town.