Scoil Mhuire Brosna welcomes Minister

A couple of bars and the Ukulele Orchestra: Pupils of Scoil Mhuire National School, Brosna waiting for their moment to play and sing for Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD at the official opening of the refurbishments at their school on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy

Scoil Mhuire, Brosna National School Bord of Management Chairman, Thomas Roche telling Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD that he was an altar boy at the Mass for the opening of the original Brosna National School in 1961 during her visit on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy

Welcome to Scoil Mhuire and to Brosna: Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD is greeted as the first ever minister to visit the school at Scoil Mhuire, Brosna National School on Thursday by Principal John Cahill (left) and Bord of Management Chairman, Thomas Roche. Photo by John Reidy

Though she looks like she could be giving a bar or two of Brosna Town, Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD is heartily engaged with her young audience as she officially opened the recent refurbishments at their school, Scoil Mhuire in Brosna. Photo by John Reidy

There will be music: Scoil Mhuire National School Ukulele Orchestra members, from left: Darragh McGoldrick (left) with: Donal O'Connor and Harry Connolly in preparation for the Minister for Education Norma Foley's visit on Thursday. Photo by John Reidy

Raising the Flag: Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD is helped to raise the Blue Star Programme Flag at Scoil Mhuire, Brosna by Oisín Lane, Jack Downey and Finn Healy with Principal John Cahill (left) and Bord of Management Chairman, Thomas Roche. Photo by John Reidy

Finn Healy (left) and Jack Downey on ribbon minding duties as Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD officiates at the opening of the new refurbishments at Scoil Mhuire in Brosna. With Minister Foley are from left: Board of Management Chairman, Thomas Roche, Principal John Cahill, Cllr. Fionnán Fitzgerald and Architect Nora Mary Curtin. Photo by John Reidy

Ray Fahy of Music Generation Kerry plays along with his Ukulele class as they perform for the visit of Minister for Education Norma Foley, TD on Thursday when she officially opened the refurbishments at Scoil Mhuire National School in Brosna. Photo by John Reidy

The staff, pupils, families and wider school community of Scoil Mhuire, Brosna celebrated a great afternoon last Thursday when the Minister of Education, Norma Foley, visited the school.

Minister Foley was invited to Scoil Mhuire to raise the Blue Star Flag which was recently awarded to the school and to officially open the new school building, an occasion for which a huge crowd had gathered.

On arrival at the school the minister was welcomed in a specially worded song in her honour. Prior to raising the Blue Star Flag a selection of pupils greeted the minister in a variety of European languages. The gathering was then treated to a performance of a European folk dance by the older pupils.

While participating in the Blue Star Programme, pupils learned about

European cultures and the EU through curriculum linked creative activities and projects. The school’s two youngest pupils, Jack Downey and Finn Healy, along with the school’s oldest pupil, Oisín Lane, assisted the Minister in raising the Blue Star Flag.

After speaking to many who attended, the minister was then invited to cut the ribbon on the new building which was then blessed by Father Martin Spillane.

To conclude proceedings the pupils of Scoil Mhuire entertained the crowd with some ukulele songs and a rousing rendition of the parish anthem, Brosna Town.