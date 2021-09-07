Scoil Mhaolcheadair celebrates 30th and sends a message into the future

As Scoil Mhaolchéadair in Muiríoch celebrated its 30th anniversary last week pupils were busy putting together a boxful of memories that will be left behind to give students of the future a glimpse into life in present day Corca Dhuiobhne.

It has been 30 years since the old Scoil Smerbhic, which had served the community for generations, was closed down and moved across the road to become Scoil Mhaolchéadair and it was an occasion to celebrate for pupils and teachers in the four-classroom school. Unfortunately, Covid regulations put paid to any large gatherings so, instead, the school focused on the little things and one of these was the creation of a ‘time capsule’, which won’t be opened until the school celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The time capsule contains accounts of the children’s lives and what is going on in their community at the moment. When the box is opened in in 2041 it will reveal, for example that aside from the expected fascination with ‘caid’ there was a lot of interest in rugby, cycling and horse-riding among the children of the Muiríoch and Baile na nGall area. One girl wants to be a riding instructor when she grows up, while another is lucky enough to have three horses at home.

The pupils also went trawling through the local papers so they could put snippets of information about life in their local community into the time capsule. One of the news items they included was a report from The Kerryman about the unwillingness of the OPW to lease land for a playground in Dún Chaoin. They mightn’t yet be experts on current affairs, but the children had definite views on that particular topic and think the OPW’s position is “ridiculous”. No doubt, a perspective that will educate those looking back on ‘the battle for the playground’.