Scoil Eoin shoebox appeal is huge success as 380 boxes received

Members of the Scoil Eoin Student Council, with Mrs Carol O’Donoghue, SNA Grace Hobbert, and Kieran O’Toole with all the shoeboxes collected in aid of Team Hope.

The generosity of the local Tralee community has been well established over the years but even the school community at Scoil Eoin Baloonagh must have been taken aback by how much people responded to their recent shoebox appeal.

This year’s Christmas appeal - done as always for Team Hope - saw the school receive an incredible 380 boxes, all bursting at the seams with gifts.

The appeal is an annual event in Scoil Eoin and each and every year, without fail, the interest of the pupils and their families in the drive never wanes.

Student Council members in the school along with their coordinator Mrs. Carol Anne O’Donoghue and S.N.A. Grace Hobbert are responsible for organising this year’s amazing appeal in aid of Team Hope.

For those unfamiliar with the work done by the chosen charity of Team Hope, they are a group that works to help children affected by poverty in Eastern Europe and Africa.

Every year thousands of gift filled shoeboxes are sent from Ireland. It is very appealing to young children when they realise that their carefully selected items will be given directly to a child in need.

Team Hope Representatives Brigid and Paddy Hegarty from Listowel had the arduous task of collecting all of the boxes from Scoil Eoin and it can only have been good complaint for them that they had to make a few trips with the sheer volume of boxes.

Finally, the school said that they wish to pay a special thanks to all who were involved in this year’s appeal and they look forward to 2023 already.