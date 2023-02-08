Schindler’s List author in flying visit to Castleisland

Australian author, Tom Keneally (left) with Castleisland District Heritage Chairman, Johnnie Roche, Danny Culloty, Newmarket; Colm Roche, Castleisland; Castleisland District Heritage archivist, Janet Murphy and Mr. Keneally's wife Judy during the visit on Saturday morning. Photo by John Reidy

Members of Castleisland District Heritage (CDH) were delighted to welcome prolific Australian novelist Tom Keneally to Castleisland on Saturday.

Mr. Keneally, whose 1982 written book Schindler’s Ark became the 1993 made and multi Academy Award winning film Schindler’s List, was accompanied by his wife Judy and North Cork relations, Catherine Culloty from Newmarket and her husband the former Cork footballer, Danny Culloty.

While here he met local heritage group chairman Johnnie Roche and archivist Janet Murphy in the Island Centre on Main Street, where the Michael O’Donohoe and the heritage projects are based.

He told his hosts that he’s in this part of Ireland on a fact-finding tour for a project to add to his repertoire and is seeking information for a novel which will have, like Du Maurier’s Hungry Hill, a Kerry/Cork background.

“It’s not giving away too much to say that a Castleislander may fall under the gaze of the gifted Mr. Keneally,” said Ms. Murphy.

“Refreshments were served in The Country Market and the hours passed quickly and most of them spent in laughter, banter and exchange of cross-continental stories. Tom is one of those people who converses and narrates with great ease and to sit back and listen is pure pleasure,” she said.

Mr. Keneally has agreed to return to Castleisland to do a public question and answer session as a fund-raiser for the CDH on a date to be confirmed.