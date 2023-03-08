Schindler’s Arc author Thomas Kenneally visits Kerry

A Frank discussion: Author Thomas Keneally (right) with Radio Kerry broadcaster and event compere Frank Lewis before the discussion on the life of the author at the recent River Island Hotel in Castleisland. Photo by John Reidy

Desire and respect are the ingredients of a successful, happy marriage according to Australian author Thomas Keneally, who paid tribute to his wife Judy during a talk given at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland on Friday evening.

The couple, who have spent the best part of sixty years together, are enjoying an extended stay in Ireland while Thomas researches for a book with a Cork/Kerry flavour to add to his extensive repertoire.

His considerable schedule has included a meeting with President Michael D Higgins, who in 2021 signed into Irish law the posthumous pardon of John Twiss of Castleisland.

Friday evening’s event was presented by Radio Kerry’s Frank Lewis who delivered the imperturbable Thomas Keneally a series of direct questions, including one about the role of his grandfather in the murder of James Donovan of Glenlara. ‘I’ve been asked that question twice before,’ said Thomas, whose good humour helped to dilute uncomfortable questions which he nonetheless responded to with grace.

His discourse was broad: he spoke of his love for Australia but affinity with Ireland. He shared his knowledge of native plants and admiration of Mungo Man. Irish history, which forms the subject of a number of his books, was covered in many stories not least Young Irelanders Thomas Francis Meagher and John Mitchel. At one point Frank Lewis suggested to Thomas that nobody would read his books if he continued to give away the story-lines. Inevitably, conversation turned to Schindler’s Ark, and the audience learned how its genesis was in the author’s purchase of a leather briefcase.

Moving on to Spielberg’s treatment of the novel, Jimmy Deenihan, who joined Castleisland District Heritage in welcoming Thomas Keneally to Castleisland, had his own story to tell about the film producer.

Jimmy met Spielberg in Dublin ten years ago, and tried to convince him to make a film about the life of The Liberator, a movie still waiting to happen.

Jimmy, whose speech drew the evening to a close, informed the audience it was almost a decade since he had stood in the same room of the River Island Hotel to launch the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Heritage Project, and there he stood again, welcoming an internationally acclaimed author to the town, drawn there thanks to the work presented by the Michael O’Donohoe Memorial Heritage Project, now known as Castleisland District Heritage, on its website.

Acknowledgement is due to many, including Jimmy Deenihan and Frank Lewis, master of ceremonies, the River Island Hotel for facilitating the occasion, and to all those who attended and supported it.

Many thanks to the voluntary committee of Castleisland District Heritage who gave their time in organisation; to Craggeen Employment Ltd, and Donie and Noreen Ring, Castleisland, ongoing supporters of Castleisland District Heritage.

A word of thanks also to the Treasure Chest, Castleisland, for assistance in preparing a souvenir gift for our distinguished visitors.

Funds raised will help to keep Castleisland District Heritage, which has no other financial support, up and running.