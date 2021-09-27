Scarteen hits out at Council over Iveragh ‘Area Plan’ delays

Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen has blasted the length of time it is taking to publish a Local Area Plan for East Iveragh.

It comes as Kerry County Council said it will be mid-2022 before the plan, which includes Killorglin, is finalised and published for public consultation.

This, the local authority said, is because its planning department is finalising the draft County Development plan, which is due for consideration at November’s full Council meeting, but the Fine Gael Councillor insisted that the region has already waited too long for its land-use plan.

“It’s dragging on so, so long,” Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen told Friday’s Kenmare Municipal District Meeting. “I know we’ve had COVID and stuff but, Jesus, this is going on for ages.

“In terms of housing, especially, for the likes of Kenmare, Killorglin, and associated towns and villages, we’re under savage pressure, and people need to know where they stand and plan for the future. It’s just not acceptable that it’s been delayed so much.

“I had motions on this over a year ago. This should have been done a year ago.”

Kerry County Council’s Martin O’Donoghue said he could understand Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen’s concerns but insisted that work on the County Development Plan must be completed first.

“We are in flight with the County Development Plan, and it’s critical that process is completed,” he told the meeting. “It is the key plan to guide the future development and sustainable development of the county.”

“This should have been done before the County Development plan,” Cllr O’Connor-Scarteen countered.