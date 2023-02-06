Scartaglin student accepts prestigious agricultural scholarship

Kalum Buckley from Scartaglin pictured receiving the 2022 John Feely Scholarship award from Pat McCormack, President of ICMSA. The scholarships are awarded to young agricultural students. Also pictured Kalum's brother, Kyle; and parents, Anne Marie and Jeremiah. Photo by Don Moloney

A Scartaglin student has said that a scholarship valued at €1,500 came as a surprise to him, but it’s a timely boost with costs rising across the board.

Kalum Buckley (18) attended a presentation in recent days at the ICMSA Head Office in Limerick, where he received a cheque for €1,500 after scooping the John Feely Scholarship. Kalum, who studies Agricultural Science at MTU Tralee, is one of just four recipients nationwide.

“I was delighted, I wasn’t expecting it, to be honest!” Kalum told The Kerryman. “It will be a great help to put it back into college for the fees, for the diesel travelling in and out, food, all that.

“It was my father who entered my name. He sent it off to the ICMSA, and I think they picked four people from the different ICMSA regions around Ireland.”

After a review by the ICMSA, applications are whittled down before a draw takes place at the Association’s AGM. The scholarship is open to first-year students of an agriculture-related course or those attending an agricultural college.

Kalum intends to work on his family’s dairy farm after he completes his studies, but he also hopes to work as an adviser to farmers.

ICMSA President Pat McCormack was full of praise for the standard of entrants for the 2022 scholarships.

“The standard we’re seeing in the young dairy farmers coming through bodes well for the sector: they’re technically very strong and environmentally aware, they’re also committed to building on the standards already achieved,” he said. “ICMSA is delighted to be associated with the John Feely Scholarship programme and we’ll be getting out the details for the 2023 awards programme in due course and we’d welcome applications from the dairy families of Kerry”