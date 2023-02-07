Kerry

8.4°C Dublin

Save The Green Group mark centenary of park’s registration – ‘It’s important to mark this moment’

Ruadhan O'Donoghue, Neasa O'Donoghue, Ciara Bertozzi, and Lilly Tangney holding the clock which at 12.35pm on February 5 1923 marked the time the deeds of the park were handed over to the people of Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand
The &quot;Save our Green&quot; 100th Anniversary of the handing over of the deeds of the Green to the people of Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan Expand
Kiaran Moriarty and Mary Jennings in the Green, Tralee. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Helen Cable, Phyllis Fitzgibbon and Leona Tayler in The Green, Tralee, for Sunday's historic event. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Helen Tobin and Betty O'Mara in The Green on Sunday afternoon to mark the 100th Anniversary of the registration of park. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand
Marking the special anniversary in The Green's long and treasured history in song. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Members of the ‘Save The Green’ committee gathered at the original entrance to Tralee Town Park on Sunday to mark the centenary of the registration of its deeds in 1923.

At 12:35pm – the exact time in which the deeds of ‘The Green’ were registered in Dublin on February 5, 1923 – the gathering commemorated the centenary thereby adding another milestone in the campaign to preserve one of Tralee’s precious gems.

