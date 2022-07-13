‘Save Milltown lands for our children’

Milltown councillor Mike O’Shea has pleading with Kerry County Council to maintain the zoning of a privately owned site in the village for educational purposes amid claims that a planning application for housing has been made for the site.

The lands at Balloughtragh North Milltown, adjacent to the Nagle Rice Primary School, are privately owned but are zoned for educational purposes under planning guidelines according to Cllr Mike O’Shea.

Now an application has been made for a respite care development for the site which Cllr Mike O’Shea says would have ‘catastrophic consequences’ for the town of Milltown if granted. The planning application is not yet available online.

Cllr Mike O’Shea claims that the lands must be used for educational purposes as intended and not a commercial development. He says that while they are privately owned they should be acquired to allow the Nagle Rice Primary School to expand to cater for the expected growth of more than 500 pupils in the coming years given the housing developments planned for Milltown.

"The battle is on again to maintain these lands as educational. If Milltown is going to develop this field is crucial for the expansion of educational facilities,” he said.