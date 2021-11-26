Santa to arrive in Killarney but safety is paramount for welcome parade

Former Mayor of Kerry Cllr Brendan Cronin with Minnie at a Killarney Christmas Parade prior to Covid. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Killarney is gearing up to welcome Santa this Saturday with a spectacular Christmas parade planned for the town to kick-start the Christmas festivities

A new route will be in operation this year with the floats and the participants leaving from Fitzgerald Stadium and proceeding along Lewis Road, College Street, Plunkett Street, Main Street and High Street with the festivities due to commence at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Following the enforced absence last year, this year’s parade promises to be extra magical with an incredible new float lined up while all the other favourite floats have been given a fabulous new look.

Santa Claus has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the parade and he is looking forward to meeting all on Saturday evening.

However, the public are asked to be mindful of safety given the rise in COVID cases and to all to ensure they are aware of traffic restrictions to facilitate the parade.

The Christmas in Killarney Festival Committee has asked people to plan their evening in advance, to arrive and park early and to find a safe place from which to view the parade.

“In the times we are living in and with ongoing concerns about the potential spread of Covid-19, safety is paramount and we would ask everybody to heed the advice we are offering and to obey stewards on the night,” said Christmas in Killarney voluntary chairman Niall Kelleher.

“All the volunteers will be wearing face masks and we would ask all others to do so as well. It will be a long evening so people are asked to find somewhere comfortable and safe and to ensure any children they have with them are kept safe too,” he added.

“We are asking people to arrive in town early, enjoy the atmosphere, check out the shops and maybe even enjoy one of the Santa sleigh rides,” the chairman said.

In relation to traffic restrictions the turn-off from the Killarney bypass road to Upper Lewis Road, from both the Cleeny and Park Road sides, will be closed from 5.30pm to 6.15pm this Saturday night to facilitate the first Christmas in Killarney parade of the season.

Traffic restrictions will also apply with the streets involved in the parade – in addition to Upper New Street – to be closed off from 5pm to 7.30pm.