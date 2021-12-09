Santa helps lights up Cahersiveen for Christmas

Santa waves to crowds as he takes part in the brilliant Christmas parade that ran through Cahersiveen at the weekend.

Crowds enjoying the official start of Christmas in Cahersiveen at the weekend. All photos by Christy Riordan.

The big man himself, Santa, helping to get the festive season up and running in Cahersiveen.

Crowds enjoying the official start of Christmas in Cahersiveen at the weekend. All photos by Christy Riordan.

Crowds enjoying the official start of Christmas in Cahersiveen at the weekend. All photos by Christy Riordan.

The festive spirit was out in full force in Cahersiveen last Saturday, as the Christmas Tree Lights were switched on by a very special guest.

Held at the Community Centre, Santa Claus made a quick trip to launch the Christmas in Cahersiveen festival, and bring the cheer for another year.

Members of the Cahersiveen Traders Association, Niall O’Driscoll, said “The day was great, with all the restrictions we weren’t sure was anyone actually going to come out for the lights but there was a great crowd that turned up.

“It couldn’t have turned out any better, and the retailers were very happy with their sales during the day.”

The day saw a range of events taking place throughout the town, including a craft market in the Town House and a tractor run in aid of the Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home Project.

“We had about 80 tractors that gathered at the back of the Market House and they definitely brought a crowd in with them, which was excellent,” Niall explained.

The Christmas in Cahersiveen Festival are holding events all the way up to St. Stephen’s Day, and the full list can be found on the Festival’s Facebook page or at www.cahersiveen.ie/christmasfestival