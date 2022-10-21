Sam to make his appearance on Top of the Paps!

Never mind the rain... Sam Maguire will be carried proudly to the summit of the mythical Paps mountains in East Kerry on St. Stephen’s Day – December 26th, Join Rathmore GAA and Kerry Football Stars, Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan with the Puc fáda challenge from the hallowed summit. Also included are Martin and Noreen Lawlor, Grandparents of Brian Lawlor, (holding the Sam Maguire) Trish Kelly, Kerry Cork Health Link Bus, Ollie Favier, Dónal Murphy, Rory D'arcy and Emma Cooper. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The Sam Maguire has been kept very busy over the last couple months and its appearance will be extra special on St Stephen’s day when it will make its first visit to the Top of the Paps!

Surveying The Kingdom at its feet, the Premier All-Ireland Trophy will be carried proudly to the summit of the mythical Paps mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s day in the inaugural ‘Sam to the Summit’ charity event.

Even better the public are invited to join Sam on his journey up the mountain to help two very worth causes – the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and the Brian Lawlor Trust.

If you are looking for something different to do and to shed the Christmas pounds then join Sam and his team on his journey to the top along with some of Kerry’s All-Ireland winners who will try a Puc Fada from the summit of the ancient mountain. The event is being led by Rathmore GAA club and their Kerry players Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan.

Gather at Glenflesk GAA Club at 9.30am on December 26th and then on to the 690m peak of the western Pap to survey the spectacular landscape at your feet and Sam Maguire in your hand.

Donations for the worthy causes to https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/samtothesummit or on the day will go to support family, friends and neighbours on tougher journeys than the climb.

The ‘Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus’ travels daily on its vital journey to Cork, carrying our people in hope and care. Also supporting the Brian Lawlor Trust which backs Brian, a keen U-5 footballer with the Rathmore Club, and his family.

Brian will be attending Crumlin Children’s Hospital as he battles through his illness. Funds raised will also help support the fantastic work of those in St. John’s Cancer Ward and Ronald McDonald House.

Watch out for further details about this fundraiser for these two worthy causes on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under Samtothesummit