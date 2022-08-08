Sam Maguire will pay a special visit to Puck Fair this year

Goat catcher Pat Cahill and his son goat warrior Matthew (10) pictured with a wild mountain goat captured near Ireland's highest mountain Carrauntoohill who will be coronated as 'King Puck' at the annual Puck Fair in Killorglin County Kerry this Wednesday August 10. Photo by Don MacMonagle

There will be two special guests at this week’s Puck Fair with the Puck Goat arriving this Wednesday evening accompanied this time around by the Sam Maguire which will be part of the opening ceremony.

This is the first time ever that the Sam Maguire will pay a visit, given that the championship would normally not have taken place, but Kerry’s win will be celebrated at this year’s Puck Fair for the first time in its history and what a long history the traditional fair has. While it is origins are much debated the fair has most certainly being running for hundreds of years.

This year’s Puck Fair is expected to draw huge crowds given its two-year absence due to Covid – one of the only times that the fair has not gone ahead in its long history – but now it is back and once again the town of Killorglin will make be the place to be when the three day fair kicks off this Wednesday.

The festival kicks off on on August 10 with the crowning of the mountain goat, captured last week, and who will be crowned by local schoolgirl Alesha Williams who was named as the Queen of Puck 2022. Her essay won the her the prestigious title and she is thrilled with the honour.

Puck continue on Thursday, August 11 and Friday, August 12 and will feature a horse fair, cattle market, live music, street food, market stalls and a fun fair. A fireworks display will conclude the fair at midnight on August 12.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan drove a flock of sheep through the centre of London last year and who officially launched this year’s Puck Fair will now re-enact the London sheep droving with a similar event right here at home at Puck Fair this Thursday when he crosses the River Laune.

Dan was granted the the Freedom of London in recognition of his success running one of the largest construction firms in the UK and with it came an old tradition allows Freeman to graze sheep in London and in 2021, O’Sullivan decided to exercise that right by driving a flock over Southwark Bridge as thousands of fans looked on.

The final preparations are in place this year for Puck and the public are to asked to be mindful of road closures and street closures but most importantly come get yourself to Killorglin this year of the return of Puck, It’s not to be missed.



