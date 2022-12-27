Sam Maguire makes it to the Top of the Paps for charity

Seamus O'Brien, Left and Connie Kelly, make their way to the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Gary Reidy, left, John O'Donoghue, Enda Favier, Kieran O'Halloran and Denise Murphy, make their way to the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ciarán O' Muircheartaigh, Catherine Doyle and Carol Kelleher, holding sam proudly, at the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Rory Darcy and friends making their way to the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Harry Williams, left and Ollie Favier, carrying the coveted Sam Maguire proudly to the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Sam at the Summit.... The coveted Sam Maguire proudly at the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Ollie Favier, left and Derry Healy, two of the organisers holding The coveted Sam Maguire proudly at the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. The 'Sam to the Summit' is a charity was in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

It was without doubt one of the biggest events to take place in South Kerry on St Stephen’s day with more than 400 walkers accompanying the famous Sam Maguire to the Top of the Paps for charity.

The fundraising walk organised by Rathmore GAA club was tinged with sadness following the death of Glenflesk native Johnny O’Brien in a house fire. Johnny, a local farmer, was to lead the walk but instead the event was dedicated to his memory.

Despite the loss of Johnny organisers were none-the-less delighted their event was such a success as Johnny would have been.

Organised for two very worthy causes -the Kerry Cork Health Link Bus and the Brian Lawlor Trust – it has raised more than €25,000 for the recipients.

The Kerry-Cork Health Link Bus brings people to and from Cork for cancer treatment and has been a huge support to many in the community while the Brian Lawlor Trust is providing financial support to the young boy from Rathmore who is battling cancer. The funds will also help support the fantastic work of those in St. John’s Cancer Ward and Ronald McDonald House.

"We had a massive turn-out, it was a great day though tinged with sadness. We got safely up and down and it was great to see so many people support it,” said organiser Derry Healy.

After the tough trek up the Paps many posed with photos with The Sam Maguire on top of the East Kerry mountain – a souvenir of a very special day out to help very worthy causes.

Donations for the worthy causes can still be made to https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/samtothesummit