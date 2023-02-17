‘Sam’ helps raise more than €36k as Kerry community Christmas fundraiser helps worthy causes

Ollie Favier, left and Derry Healy, two of the organisers holding The coveted Sam Maguire proudly at the summit of the mythical Paps of Anú mountains in East Kerry on St Stephen’s Day for a charity fundraiser. 'Sam to the Summit' was a charity event in aid of the Kerry-Cork Cancer Link Bus and The Brian Lawlor Trust. Organised by Rathmore GAA Club, where Brian Lawlor is a junior member and currently undergoing treatment and nearby Glenflesk GAA Club. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Neighbours and friends gathered from near and far over the Christmas period in East Kerry to support two local charities in two outstanding events.

€36,530 was raised in total for the Brian Lawlor Trust and the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

On St. Stephen’s morning over 400 trekkers gathered in Glenflesk for the historic ‘Sam to the Summit’ fundraiser. The winter skies cleared and spectacular views of the Kingdom and beyond greeted the climbers and the illustrious trophy.

Though the event was some-what dampened by the death of Glenflesk man Johnny ‘The Rock’ O’Brien in a Christmas fire, none-the-less the event went ahead and the funds have now been handed over to the chosen beneficiaries.

Organisers have thanked all those who need helped make Sam to the Summit a success while Derry Healy paid tribute to his good friend, Johnny O’Brien who would have been a key part of the event.

“ Johnny knew the mountain like the back of his hand and would have been one of the first men there with us. I have no doubt he was with us in spirit that day, high on the hills where he loved to roam. We missed him. May he rest in peace.”

Organiser Emma Cooper added her thanks to those who organised and supported the event.

“A huge thank you to all who supported and donated on line and in person. It was a great community effort and couldn’t have taken place without the dozens of volunteer stewards and those on registration on the day.”

Meanwhile, The Corner Bar in Barradubh hosted the annual Denis Michael Dennehy Memorial Pool Tournament over the Christmas period.

128 participants took part in the competition, culminating with the final on January 2nd and once again all proceeds going to the charities.

A fantastic night of sport, music and song from The Border Boys saw Rathmore man Pádraig Nagle came on top against his good friend Dónal Óg Kelliher in the final.

“€2540 was raised by participants and supporters. The Dennehy family would like to take this opportunity to thank all those that generously sponsored raffle prizes and supported us throughout the tournament,” added Shane Dennehy on behalf of the family and organisers of the tournament, which is held annually in Denis’s memory.

Organisers were astounded at the generosity of those who supported both events from near and far.

“The total collected is a tremendous tribute to the esteem in which these charities are held” commented Ollie Favier, on behalf of the Organising

Committee.

“In a time where sad and bad news can dominate our airwaves it is comforting to know that the spirit of goodness and generosity still shines when groups come together to help each other.”