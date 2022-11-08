Sale likely to be agreed on landmark Killarney convent building

Negotiations are underway for the sale of the Presentaton Convent in Killarney.

A sale has almost been agreed on the historic Presentation Covent in Killarney, which went on the market this year for €1.5m.

The Kerryman understands that the building could be in the hands of a new owner within days, but no details of the purchaser are known.

The news of the sale comes just days after local councillors in Killarney called for the building to be purchased by Kerry County Council or by the Department of Education so it can be used for the benefit of the town.

Cllr John O’Donoghue called on the council to make contact with Education Minister Norma Foley to ask her Department to purchase the building, refurbish it and make it available to the secondary schools nearby to aid their plans for education.

“It is of historical significance to the town and we should explore options for it,” he said.

His motion at last week’s Killarney Municipal District was seconded by Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher, who urged Kerry County Council to buy it.

“It would be a magnificent site for the town hall or an opportunity for housing,” he suggested.

“We should acquire it; it would have a myriad of uses for the town.”

The sale of the landmark building is being handled by Sherry FitzGerald Coghlan, who are marketing the sale as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase one of Killarney’s finest residential buildings on the 1.422-acre/0.576-hectare site.

The beautiful three-storey convent and chapel is a protected structure and is currently laid out with living, dining, kitchen, ancillary accommodation and 26 bedrooms.

The building offers a unique redevelopment opportunity at an historic property on the edge of Killarney National Park, with multiple potential uses, be they educational, private residence, exclusive apartment development, assisted-living development or as a boutique hotel/private wedding venue with existing chapel.