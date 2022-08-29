Saint Vincent de Paul: ‘We’re dealing with people crying on the phone who don’t know what to do’

Back-to-school is adding to the financial stress for many families.

With concerns over the spiralling cost-of-living intensifying, the Kerry Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) handled close to 500 requests for assistance in August, well above average for the time of year.

The bulk of the requests came from people looking to keep pace with the cost-of-living and to put food on the table.

SVP Area President Paddy Kevane said August was particularly busy, and that from January 1 to May 11, Kerry SVP dealt with close to 3,000 requests for basic help from people representing a wide spectrum of socio-economic backgrounds.

“The cost of living, in general, is fuelling this. But rent is also a major factor in,” he said.

“We’re getting a significant number of people asking us to help them find a home. This is separate to people looking for assistance with rent. The unfortunate thing is these are the people we can’t help,” he said.

Mr Kevane said during the last week alone, he received four different calls from people in the county looking for housing.

August is also a month when back-to-school concerns impact on households. Mr Kevane feels a simple adjustment to the Back to Education Allowance could help alleviate some of the pressures.

“Back-to-school is a significant issue. Even if they could move from giving the Back to Education Allowance in July, to the first or second week in August, it would make a difference,” he said.

“People that are getting the allowance in July may have rent to pay or need to put food on the table,” Mr Kevane added.

“This is done through necessity alone; it means their fund for education is being spent on something else. This is something that wouldn’t cost the State a cent and would make a massive difference,” said Mr Kevane.

With blanket coverage in recent weeks surrounding cost-of-living concerns – combined with the hard fact that many are now struggling to cope – Mr Kevane feels this is taking its toll on people’s positivity and mental health.

“We are coming across a lot of people who are anxious, upset, and very stressed,” he said.

“There are even situations where people are contemplating taking their own life. We’re not that type of service, but we’ll always try and refer them to other services,” he said.

“We would spend a lot of time dealing with people on the phone who are upset and crying and do not know what to do.

“Sadly, today, we often signpost people to services that may not even have a solution, things have got so bad.”

Lastly, Kerry SVP say the biggest single issue to be addressed is the lack of social housing.

Mr Kevane feels housing needs to be less bureaucratic and ‘small landlords’ should be better incentivised.

“I think they need to review the tax on small-time landlords. The tax is currently round 50 per cent. This should be reduced,” he said.

“This is something I thought I’d never hear myself saying. But all that’s happening now is landlords are going to use the property as a holiday home or rent it out through cash and not deal with HAP or the State,” he said.

“The Government should reduce the tax to stop the bleeding, even for a five-year period,” he said.