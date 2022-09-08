Sadness in Killarney following death of Brother Farrelly in Limerick crash

There is great sadness in Killarney at the news that Brother Florian Farrelly of the Killarney Franciscans tragically lost his life in a car crash yesterday while on the way to his beloved town.

Brother Farrelly (87) had been travelling from Rossnowlagh in Donegal to Killarney when the tragic accident occurred in Ballingowan, Newcastle West, County Limerick.

He was the driver of one of the cars involved in the collision.

When he failed to arrived at the Franciscan Friary in Killarney yesterday, the Franciscans were alerted to the news that he had died in a car crash.

He was based at the Killarney Friary during the 1980s and was well-known in the town. He was on his way to spend five nights in Killarney to visit families he knew well. He was a member of the Rossnowlagh fraternity and was an active Friar even at his advanced age.

John Farrelly was from Sutton, County Dublin. He joined the friars in 1953 and took the name Florian. He celebrated his Franciscan Profession the following year. After studies in Galway and Rome, he was ordained to the Priesthood in Rome in 1961. His younger brother, Paschal (Michael), also joined the Franciscans, and predeceased him in 2000.

During his long and fruitful ministry, Florian lived in many friaries in Ireland, beginning with Waterford. He spent an extended period in the Drogheda Friary, where he was Guardian. He was also appointed Guardian in the Killarney and Multyfarnham communities.

Brother Pat of the Killarney Friary paid tribute to Brother Farrelly:

“Florian’s kindness, his attentive listening and gentle presence were a blessing in the lives of the many people he came in contact with over his decades of Gospel service. We pray the Lord’s faithful servant may be received into eternal joy and that Christ may comfort his grieving family members and Franciscan brethren.

"Sincere sympathy to all those who knew him and loved him in Killarney and surrounding areas.”

A garda spokesperson has appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward, as well as to road users who were travelling through the area between 4pm and 4.30pm who have camera footage, including dash cam.

"Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” Gardaí added