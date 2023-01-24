Sadness at death of Tralee man in motorcycle accident – ‘Jason will never be forgotten’

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident that resulted in the tragic death of a young Tralee man in his 20s on Sunday evening.

Jason Crean, from Ogham Rían in Tralee, died in a motorcycle accident which occurred at Killally in Castleisland on the N21 at approximately 8pm on Sunday.

Mr Crean was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons were reported from the incident.

There is widespread shock and sadness in the town following the death of a young man who was described as being ‘in the prime of life’.

Many tributes have been paid to Jason since Sunday’s tragedy, both from his many friends and by friends of the family.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley described it as ‘desperately sad’ saying Jason came from a very well-known and respected Tralee family.

“The whole town is shocked at the loss of such a young life, and so tragically,” he said.

“The family is very well-known and respected in the town. It’s hard for them, and I extend my sympathies to them at this awful time,” Cllr Foley added.

Friends of Jason immediately took to social media in their droves to pay tribute to him and offer their sympathy to his family.

In their tributes, they recalled many good times shared with Jason, including his warm and friendly personality.

“It’s a very hard time for all of us who knew Jason. We’re still in shock,” a friend said.

“I don’t think we have the words to describe the kind of good person Jason was. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Jason will never be forgotten,” said another friend.

Jason’s friendly personality was also touched on as well as the tragedy and the loss of someone so young.

Jason is described as the kind of person who would always have ‘a smile on his face’.

“He would always say hello every time we met and would always have a smile. He was in the prime of his life. My heart breaks for his family,” said a friend.

Gardaí are still appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N21 near Killally between 7.30pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.