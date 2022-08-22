Sadness as Kerry’s oldest man dies at 108-years old

There has been an outpouring of sadness across Kerry following the news that Kerry’s oldest man has died just two months before his 109th birthday.

Michael O’Connor from Muckross passed away on Sunday at Kenmare Community Hospital.

Michael living a very interesting and varied live. He joined the Navy and worked as a radio operator during the Second World War and he remembers much of his time at sea during that era including when his boat he worked on was torpedoed in 1942.

He returned home to Ireland and married his wife Joan and had five children, working his way up the ranks of the Irish Civil service, based in Ennis, to become the Officer in charge of the North Atlantic communications, something he is very proud and he is even more proud of his five children and their achievements and a wall in his dining room holds their PHD's, masters and degree certificates.

He also lost his mother to the Spanish flu but he survived the epidemic as he did the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was originally from Glencar in South Kerry but lived in Muckross for much of his life.

Up until recently Michael kept very active — and his favourite exercise was digging, cutting his lawn on his ride-on lawn mower, growing vegetables , taking great pride in his colourful roses. He loved baking scones and his favourite tipple was milk and whiskey.