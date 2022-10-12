RV Tom Crean gets a special naming day

West Kerry crew members Robert Bunn, Maharees; Colm Lordan, Ventry; Gráinne Ní Chonchúir and her brother Seán, Dingle; on board the RV Tom Crean after she was commissioned in Dingle on Thursday. Photo by Declan Malone

Two masters of boat construction, Aodhán Mac Gearailt from Muiríoch and Eddie Hutch from Feothanach, at the naming ceremony for the RV Tom Crean in Dingle on Thursday. Aodhán was the project manager who got the construction of the RV Crean completed on time and on budget, while Eddie is famous on two sides of the Atlantic for building naomhóga. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle pier was en fete last Thursday as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue officially commissioned Ireland’s new research vessel the RV Tom Crean, with help from the Annascaul explorer’s grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

As per tradition, a bottle was smashed on the boat’s bow to wish her well on her voyages, but this came with a twist when Tom Crean’s grand daughter, Aileen Crean-O’Brien, abandoned champagne and chose instead to do the honours with a bottle of Expedition Ale from her own micro-brewery in Kenmare.

Minister McConalogue said at a ceremony held in a marquee erected for the occasion on Dingle pier that it was “a fitting tribute to name the new research vessel after Tom Crean who encapsulated our proud history of engagement in global exploration”.

“I am delighted that we are joined today by his family descendants. Naming this vessel for him celebrates Tom Crean’s life and achievements, and I would like to think he would himself approve of his illustrious name being associated with this vessel and more importantly with the work it is embarking on,” he added.

The 53m multi-purpose research vessel, which was built in Vigo to replace Ireland’s first purpose built research vessel, the RV Celtic Voyager, will spend up to 300 days a year at sea carrying out fisheries surveys, seabed mapping, environmental monitoring and deep water surveys, among other work.

Marine Institute research vessel operations manager Aodhán Mac Gearailt from Muiríoch oversaw the construction of the €25m boat and brought it in on time and on budget, despite the disruptions, material shortages and prices increases caused by the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Aodhán told The Kerryman that RV Tom Crean can operate “anywhere and anytime” and much of her work will be focused on fisheries research, in particular on the Porcupine Bank, Celtic Sea and Aran prawn grounds which are Ireland’s most valuable fish stocks worth about €250 million a year.

“You can’t measure enough. If we were doing this [research] 50 years ago we’d have a lot more knowledge, he said.

On Friday the RV Tom Crean left Dingle to set off on her first research project, making a detour via Minard where Tom Crean the man departed to join the British Navy.