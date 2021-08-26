Russian Roulette of time-keeping: the Conor Pass

I’ve lost my composure, and now I’m parked on Strand Rd

DEAR Diary – It’s Thursday afternoon, and I’ve parked on Strand Road, Tralee, which is not all that near my office on Denny Street. I panicked, okay? I couldn’t find a space in my usual haunt, the Brandon Car Park, and I fell apart. Graphically.

I was already late for my usual 2pm Thursday start. I was in Dingle this afternoon and decided to take the Conor Pass to work, and it was a very busy day on Ireland’s quirkiest roadway. If you catch the Pass on a good day, it’ll save time. If you don’t, you are in Hell, my friend. The Conor Pass is to time-keeping what Russian Roulette is to the neurological system.

Today I lost, and what’s worse is my sister knows I lost. I meet her in the Brandon as she’s awaiting a driving lesson. It’s 2.10pm, and I should be working. She says nothing, but she knows. She’s shaming me through eye contact alone.

But ironically, a Fun Fair is set to make my day less fun still. I forget there was one here, in the Brandon, eating into the available spaces. This car park has nothing to offer this crazed motorist today.

Now’s the time for cool heads, and that’s where I fall down. I take a quick look for the spaces nearer the town square, there aren’t any there, but instead of heading out towards Denny Street, Ashe Street, that part of the world, I tear off in a temper towards Strand Road, which is metaphorically miles away.

I even pass a few spaces. I decide they’re not big enough, though they probably are; my mind is playing games with me, and I’m happy to indulge my inner chimp because I lack composure. I am late, but I’ll be damned if my mind can’t make things worse.

I am now a liquid and might soon evaporate on top of that

DEAR Diary – I’m walking to work from Strand Road, so it’s still Thursday, although I feel like it’ll soon be Friday.

I’m wearing a jumper, and it is roasting. I’m in this situation because I dressed for West Kerry weather – it’s not all that warm in the part of the world I woke up in today – with no consideration for Tralee’s less temperate climate. As I pass the Bon Secours hospital, I observe that I have now turned from solid to liquid – that is to say I’m now sweat – so I must consider my options.

But I only have one, and that’s to go topless, which is not something I or anyone else wants to see happening. The Bon Secours is a hospital so, with the best will in the world and with all credit to the great work the people there do, not everyone there is going to be in pristine health. That’s just a fact of life in any hospital, and the last thing staff there need is for patients to look out a window and see a scantily clad me. I might be the cause of a bad turn or turns.

I am now as far as the Island of Geese roundabout – the Conor Pass of roundabouts – and I can sense the town centre drawing nearer. That reassures me in my race against oblivion. The next logical step after becoming a liquid is to evaporate, and I am dangerously close to the final phase of diffusion. That’s hardly ideal when I’ve a Teams meeting at 2.30pm and it was already pushed back to give me time to participate. I can’t tell the powers that be that I can’t log in as I am now a gas.

Going for a pint: breakthrough in arduous negotiations

DEAR Diary – It’s now the following Wednesday, I did not evaporate last week, and life has instead taken a positive turn in that I’m in the closing stages of negotiating a meet-up for a pint with a friend.

I’m not sure how my friends feel about me identifying them in the newspaper, so I’ve tended towards giving them new identities when writing about them. You’ll have read about my buddies Chad, Preston, Herb, Crystal – I pick names nobody in West Kerry has – but this is a friend who is yet to make his Diary bow. I will call him Tyler, and Tyler is a genuinely sound man.

One does not simply meet up with a friend. Tyler and I began this process back in April, when he suggested we meet up for a cup of tea or a walk.

We did neither, but we’ve since thrown some fine suggestions back and forth on WhatsApp. We could have played pitch n’ putt or gone for a spin. He informed me last month that there was Smithwick’s back in stock in Garraí, which was his way of saying ‘Your drink is there, but you should join me as I drink something that’s not Smithwick’s in your company’.

Suggestions, suggestions. That’s all they were. But now it’s almost September, and the negotiation process has reached a deal. He thinks we should meet up this week. Again, I agree, but this time we settle on a time and date. I enjoy the atmosphere of Flaherty’s Bar in Dingle, and that’s where we will meet tomorrow night. I’m looking forward to it and to filling you in on events in the next Diary.

Do you want to hear about it? No. Will I tell you anyway? You’re God damn right I will.