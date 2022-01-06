Rural services saved after changes in CE schemes

The future of Community Employment schemes – which provide vital rural services such as Meals on Wheels; Tidy Towns projects; laundry services; maintenance of GAA club grounds and stadiums; and disability-support services – has been secured following the announcement of eligibility changes last week.

There has been an ongoing campaign in Kerry to try and change eligibility rules amid fears that hundreds of participants right across the county would no longer be able to work on these schemes, putting essential rural services at risk.

The ‘ticking time bomb’ was revealed by The Kerryman last January, and following this, a review of the rules for participants was undertaken.

A reprieve was also granted to allow participants to remain on the schemes, but last week the Government announced more changes that have been welcomed right across the county.

“Without these schemes across Kerry, things would not get done. They are a life-line in rural and urban areas to the communities and to the services in these communities,” said CE supervisor Mike Morris.

“Take Waterville, for example, our scheme did massive work there this summer painting, and cutting lawns. Schemes are critical to communities.”

Mr Morris is the CE supervisor of the Cahersiveen Congress Centre, which has 16 different groups in south Kerry staffed, with 32 CE employees.

There are a further five schemes, supporting various groups, across south Kerry, and in total there are between 130 and 150 participants across the region. There are up to 50 schemes across the county in total.

The new rules now mean those aged over 60 can remain on a scheme until retirement age – a major win for and for participants in rural Ireland as many were being forced off schemes, putting services under strain but also leading to many men and women having to face up to social isolation.

The Government has also announced new flexibility to allow schemes to retain people if no replacements can be found. This was a major issues in rural areas of Kerry. Changes to the baseline year are also to be implemented to change from 2007 to 2014. This will allow more people to be eligible when counting the number of years people can remain on a scheme. This will be changed yearly.

“We had one person down in a Meals on Wheels scheme which would mean we would have to reduce the capacity of the scheme, now we can keep them on,” said Mike.

He said the new rules are welcome and are positive news for rural Ireland:

“This is a big thing in south Kerry. We made recommendations to the Minister and they listened to our concerns. It is very positive news for 2022.”

Cllr Norma Moriarty, who spearheaded a cross-party campaign, said the changes from Government are ‘very positive’ and secure services across rural Ireland.

“Common sense has prevailed...It is fantastic news. The Government are doing good things. This was a big issue that affected everybody, but it was only when the services were threatened that people realised the importance of schemes,” she said.

CE supervisor Lixabbey Community Group Limited, Paul O’Donoghue, said Government listened to concerns and addressed them: “Communities are kept going by schemes, people don’t realise how important they are. It was a struggle to maintain services.”