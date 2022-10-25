‘Rural pubs can’t afford to stay open longer’

Plans to extend opening hours for pubs has been strongly criticised by rural publicans who say they can’t afford to stay open.

Rising day-to-day running costs, along with staffing issues and a decline in customers due to the cost of living crisis, means that the new legislation, a memo of which was brought before cabinet this week, will not save the dying trade.

Cllr Niall O’Callaghan, who runs the Fáilte in Killarney, said that the new laws make ‘no sense’ in the current climate.

“There is no spending power on the street and the longer we open the bigger expense it is on the business,” he said.

“It makes no sense at all, it sounds like it is good for the night-time economy but we will still be closing the doors at 10pm.”

He said that customers no longer go out late at night and that changes to licensing won’t change these.

His views are shared by Killorglin publican Ger Counihan of Bunkers who said such laws are designed for a ‘few’ and not for rural pubs.

“I feel they are an absolute joke. There is obviously a powerful lobby and it not the ordinary publican,” he said.

“Every hour we stay open it is costing fortune and good luck getting staff,” he said.

He said the move will devalue pub licences and further put rural pubs under pressure.

“The spending power is not there, I would say most people would like to see hours reduced, not extended.”

He said that the lack of taxis in Kerry has destroyed the pub trade and plans to extend opening hours rather than tackle other issues will only serve to put rural pubs under pressure.

Ger is a member of the National Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland and he says the issue will be discussed at the next meeting.

“I find it ironic that when people are not going out they [the Government] opt to keep pubs open longer.”

The new licensing laws will see pubs allowed to open from 10.30am to 12.30am every day of the week rather than the current system which sees them open from 10.30am to 11.30pm from Monday to Thursday, close at 12.30am on Fridays and Saturdays while Sundays currently see pubs open at 12.30pm and close at 11pm.

It also paves the way for nightclubs to remain open until 6am, with last orders at 5am.