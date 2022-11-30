Kerry

Runaway trawler causes €1m damage to Dingle Marina

A sunken boat and smashed pontoons at Dingle marina after a trawler went out of control and ploughed into it on Friday evening. Photo by Declan Malone Expand

Declan Malone and Joan Maguire

It could be well into next summer before the damage caused to Dingle marina by a runaway trawler is repaired and this could disrupt planned regattas, including the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships that are due to be hosted by Dingle in August 2023.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon as the French registered trawler Bikian, which has been into Dingle almost every week for the past 10 years, was preparing to put to sea on a fishing trip. The boat was still tied up at the pier when a control system failure locked her into ‘full astern’ and she burst her mooring ropes as she broke loose on a direct course for the nearby marina.

