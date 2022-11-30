Runaway trawler causes €1m damage to Dingle Marina

It could be well into next summer before the damage caused to Dingle marina by a runaway trawler is repaired and this could disrupt planned regattas, including the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships that are due to be hosted by Dingle in August 2023.

The accident happened on Friday afternoon as the French registered trawler Bikian, which has been into Dingle almost every week for the past 10 years, was preparing to put to sea on a fishing trip. The boat was still tied up at the pier when a control system failure locked her into ‘full astern’ and she burst her mooring ropes as she broke loose on a direct course for the nearby marina.

The crew couldn’t stop the engines or take the trawler out of gear and within seconds it was already too late to attempt to manoeuvre towards open water. Helplessly out of control, the 30-metre Bikian ploughed into the marina, crushing one boat that keeled over immediately and causing relatively minor damage to four other small boats. Fortunately, nobody was on the marina at the time, although one local man had moved his boat from the exact area where the crash happened only 20 minutes earlier.

A section of the marina was ripped apart, pontoons were smashed and huge steel piles were bent by the impact before the runaway trawler came to a halt and the crew managed to stop the engines by cutting off the fuel supply.

The Bikian then drifted away from the marina and only the quick intervention of another French trawler saved her from running aground on the rock armour fronting the marina promenade.

Harbour staff were on the scene within minutes to ensure nobody had been hurt and to secure boats so they wouldn’t suffer further damage. By the following morning pollution control measures were in place around the accident site and floating debris was cleaned up.

The total damage is reckoned to be close to €1 million, with repairs to the marina alone estimated to cost somewhere in the region of €750,000. However, it is likely to take several months before repair work can even start, partly because of the difficulty in sourcing replacements for the damaged steel piles, which are used to hold marina pontoons in place.

This means the damaged section of marina could still be unavailable for use by next summer and this would reduce the overall capacity of the marina to take in visiting boats and to host regattas, including the World Coastal Rowing Championships which are due to be hosted by Dingle next August.