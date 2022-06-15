Rowers glad to be back at Baile na nGall

Emily Níc Ghearailt, Rachel King, Mimi O’Sullivan and Sarah Ní Chonchúir competing in Rás na mBan at Regatta Baile nan Gall on Sunday. Photo by Declan Malone

There was a collective sigh of relief amongst the oarspeople of West Kerry as naomhóga pulled up to the slip for the return of the first post pandemic regatta at Baile na nGall.

For two years the summers have come and gone without a gathering of the naomhóga but last Sunday the excitement of the young oars people was palpable.

The rain stayed away on the day but the effect of the wind over Thursday and Friday was still to be seen on the water, and Pádraig Frank pointed out the ‘borradh’ beyond the pier as he steered the safety boat around the course.

It was a great day’s racing with a close finish in Rás Mór na bhFear in which the Hussey brothers from the Maharees finished ahead of a Connemara boat that included Maharees man Jackie Goodwin for good measure.

And in the true spirit of the grit and determination it takes to complete a naomhóg race Hannah Granville and Béibhinn Sheehy went straight out to compete and win in the under-16s race straight after winning a hard fought women’s race.

At the prize giving Brian and Mairead de Staic presented a new perpetual trophy for the regatta in memory of Brian’s deceased brother Michael.