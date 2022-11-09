Round the world West Kerry sailor Pat may be forced to bail out of race

West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless may be forced to bail out of the round-the-world Golden Globe yacht race after a critical piece of equipment failed at the weekend, leaving him limping towards the end of the first leg of the race in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

After an impressive performance that put him in fourth place and in close touch with the leaders after over two months at sea, the first sign of trouble came shortly after 5am on Monday when Pat tweeted: “My Aries self-steering is broken. I am on sheet to tiller since last night”. At midday he tweeted again saying, “pure fed up that a simple bearing on the self-steering would finish my Golden Globe Race”.

On Monday race organisers said they expected Pat to arrive in Cape Town on Tuesday evening – just over two days behind race leader Simon Curwen and a day behind the boats in second and third place. However, following the failure of his self-steering equipment Pat had to rig up a very basic alternative, he lost speed and by Tuesday it looked likely to be Thursday morning before he reaches the Cape Town waypoint.

Self-steering systems are considered so essential in long distance solo sailing that they are classed by Golden Globe Race organisers as ‘significant safety equipment’.

Explaining the reason for this the organisers say: “Deep in the Southern Ocean battling 12m seas and 70 knot winds in a GGR yacht, you need to know your self-steering gear will keep working. If it fails, you are seriously struggling to keep the odds in your favour… The knock-on effect of a windvanes breaking and forcing a skipper to hand steer, or ‘heave to’ in bad weather while effecting repairs can lead to disastrous consequences,”

In Cape Town Pat will have an opportunity to anchor and carry out repairs to his broken self-steering system. However, he will have to the work without any outside assistance or he will be disqualified from the race, and it is unclear if he even has the spare parts he needs.

On Tuesday race organisers said that Pat had not contacted them to say whether he planned to attempt repairing his self-steering system himself or if he would accept assistance with repairs. Under Golden Globe race rules accepting assistance would result in Pat being downgraded to ‘Chichester Class’, which means he could only continue to sail in the event as a non-competitor.

Commenting on the tweets that Pat posted on Monday, race organiser Don McIntyre said: “My personal opnion is that the bearing failure is catastrophic for the Aries [self-steering system] and it cannot operate. He may not have a spare onboard as he seems to say it is ‘the end of his GGR’. It is extremely difficult to consider sailing around the world without a windvane. This suggests that he may need to stop in Cape Town to find or make a replacement. That moves him into the Chichester Class and loses his non-stop unassisted record attempt as the first Irish sailor to do so. It also means he is not in the running for any trophies or rankings in the GGR.”

After Pat announced his boat problems on Monday there was an outpouring of support on social media from some of his many supporters.

“Somehow I just believe he will work this out and continue. If anyone can, Pat can. If not, I am glad he is not in danger and applaud him for everything he has achieved,” said Nadine Buttery. “Sad news but an amazing achievement to date. What an absolute inspiration. He followed his dream, it’s not over yet,” said Sioban Lowe. And in a comment that accepted the reality of the situation, Joe Traynor said: “Wind vane failure is a common reason that entrants drop out, very few go on in the Chichester class and it would be very hard to see Pat continuing as he was in contention to win. Whatever happens I hope he is proud of his achievements this far.”