Round the world West Kerry sailor Pat may be forced to bail out of race

Pat Lawless aboard Green Rebel as he prepared to set out from Dingle in July. Photo by Declan Malone

Pat Lawless aboard Green Rebel as he prepared to set out from Dingle in July. Photo by Declan Malone

Declan Malone and Joan Maguire

West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless may be forced to bail out of the round-the-world Golden Globe yacht race after a critical piece of equipment failed at the weekend, leaving him limping towards the end of the first leg of the race in Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon.

After an impressive performance that put him in fourth place and in close touch with the leaders after over two months at sea, the first sign of trouble came shortly after 5am on Monday when Pat tweeted: “My Aries self-steering is broken. I am on sheet to tiller since last night”. At midday he tweeted again saying, “pure fed up that a simple bearing on the self-steering would finish my Golden Globe Race”.

