Ross cautiously optimistic about the return of live music

Tralee musician Ross Brassil said that while the return of live music is good news, he fears that the government may pull the plug on it again if case numbers get too high.

Tralee musician Ross Brassil said that while he is obviously relieved about the return of live music – the restrictions around which eased on Monday – he is still proceeding with caution about the return such is his lack of faith in the government.

Ross has been one of many outspoken local critics of the government over the past few months about the lack of clarity that he and fellow artists have had about returning to doing what they do best – playing gigs.

Even now, a few days after the announcement was made about the easing of restrictions, Ross said that he is still wary of the rug being pulled out from under them if case numbers rise too high again.

“It is [a weight off my mind] to be able to go back playing but, to be honest, I won’t be able to relax because I’m still seeing headlines that we could see 3,000 cases a day next month, so I would not be at all surprised if they pull the plug again. I really don’t trust them to keep it going,” he said.

He added that until he’s sitting in a packed bar with a guitar in his hand and a full week of shows booked into his diary, he won’t be able to fully believe that live music is back.

“When I have five nights a week in my diary, then I’ll be happy,” he laughed.