Performers entertain the crowd ahead of the Rose Parade. Photos Domnick Walsh

The Rose parade makes its way down Denny Street. Photos Domnick Walsh

Rose supporters at the Rose Parade on Saturday. Photos Domnick Walsh

The Rosebuds at the Rose Parade on Saturday. Photos Domnick Walsh

The Texas Rose Arden Stringer is escorted to the Denny Street stage after Saturday's Rose Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

Young members of Tralee's many performing arts schools an groups took part in the parade

Kerry born fashion designer Don O'Neill and Adi Roche of the Chernobyl Childrens Project with Kerry members of the charity at Saturday night's Rose Parade. Photo Domnick Walsh

The Tralee Pipe and Drum band who led Saturday's Rose parade through Tralee. Photo Domnick Walsh

There was a huge crowd on Denny Street for Saturday's Rose Parade. Photos Domnick Walsh

Thousands of people lined the streets of Tralee on Saturday night for the Rose Parade.

Huge crowds have been in Tralee since the festival kicked off on Friday, returning after a two year, Covid enforced, absence.

The streets have been packed with festival goers and the parade on Saturday night proved to be the highlight of the day’s events.

