Rose of Tralee seals deal to use MTU sports complex as venue

THE Rose of Tralee have reached an agreement to use the Munster Technological University’s (MTU) Kerry Sports Academy complex as a venue for this year’s competition.

On Friday morning the MTU and the Rose of Tralee International Festival company confirmed that a number of events during this year’s festival will be staged at the Sports Academy.

The venue, at MTU’s North Campus in Tralee, will be hired out by the festival for events from Friday August 19 to Tuesday August 23 and will effectively replace the traditional festival ‘Dome’.

Events at the MTU will include the two live televised shows to be broadcast on RTE on the Monday and Tuesday evenings, 22nd and 23rd August.

Announcing the one-year venue hire agreement in Kerry on Friday, MTU President Professor Maggie Cusack said it was an opportunity for the MTU to develop its link with the community.

“This is an opportunity to showcase our fantastic venue for a major event that is of such significance to Tralee. MTU has a statutory function to develop and promote strong social and cultural links with the communities in which it is located, and in doing so to respect the diversity of values, beliefs and traditions in Irish society,” she said.

“This was taken into consideration by MTU in agreeing to the venue hire, as was the importance of being inclusive of the festival contestants themselves, and all those for whom the festival is so special,” said Prof Cusack.

CEO of the Rose of Tralee, Anthony O’Gara, welcomed the venue announcement. We are delighted that the Rose of Tralee International Festival will be broadcast live from Kerry Sports Academy this year, particularly as the festival was cancelled for the last two years due to the pandemic,” said Mr O’Gara.

“This year we are looking forward to welcoming our roses back to Tralee and celebrating together with a five-day festival.”