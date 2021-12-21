Rose of Tralee rings the changes

Dr Sinéad Flanagan was the latest winner of the Rose of Tralee back in 2019.

After a two-year hiatus, the Rose of Tralee will return next August, but the festival is set to be very different, with organisers announcing a raft of major changes to the world-famous event.

The development likely to attract the most attention is the news that the pageant is to be officially opened to transgender participants for the first time.

This week, the Rose of Tralee issued a call for entries for the 2022 contest, which is scheduled to take place from August 19 to 23.

The call for applicants invites “single, married or anyone identifying as female” participants to enter the competition. The maximum age has also been increased slightly to 29.

While the invite to transgender people to participate has been taken as a major change in the Rose of Tralee’s policies, the Executive Chair of festival Anthony O’Gara says this isn’t the case.

Mr O’Gara said that transgender people were never expressly barred from taking part in the Rose of Tralee but that they were simply not referred to specifically in the contest’s criteria for participants.

As a result, Mr O’Gara told The Kerryman on Tuesday, the latest call for entrants doesn’t represent a change in policy, rather it is an effort to clear up any confusion over the festival’s existing policies.

“In case there is any doubt we never said that transgender people could not take part,” said Mr O’Gara.

“We weren’t clear enough about it before. Now we’re being proactive and stating clearly that the Rose of Tralee is open to all people who identify as women.

“This isn’t a change of policy, it’s clarifying our existing policy,” said Mr O’Gara.

In what will definitely represent a major change for the festival, the venue of the contest is set to move, with the Rose company opting to ditch the traditional festival ‘Dome’ in favour of an existing, permanent indoor venue.

“The ‘Dome’ is great craic and it’s a tradition, but it is extremely expensive and every year it leaves us with a €100,000 hole in our finances,” Mr O’Gara said.

“In simple terms, that doesn’t add up”.

Mr O’Gara said the festival company has held preliminary talks with the Munster Technological University about using facilities – such as the Sports Academy Building – at the University’s Tralee campus in Dromtacker.

Mr O’Gara said these discussions are still at a very early stage, but he is nonetheless hopeful that an agreement can be reached.

While the televised contest itself might move to the town’s northern outskirts, Mr O’Gara said the town centre will certainly not be abandoned and, in fact, should actually benefit from the planned changes.

A smaller ‘Dome’ marquee, with a capacity of around 1,500, will be erected in the town centre, which would host a concert by a prominent act each night of the festival.

The Rose company are also exploring if it would be feasible to hold one “large” headline concert – featuring a major act and with a capacity of up to 20,000 people – and they are currently examining options as to where such an event could be held.

Meanwhile, all traditional streets events, such as the Rose parades and daily children’s entertainment, will take place as normal.

Mr O’Gara said that, in recent years, the festival had “been a bit divorced from the town centre”, and the company wants to foster a new approach to the festival’s street entertainment.

To help facilitate this, Mr O’Gara said he would like to see the street festival fundraising campaign expanded beyond publicans to encompass all businesses in the town.

According to his own calculations, Mr O’Gara said a festival fundraising company – to support all festivals held in the town, not just the ‘Rose’ – could raise over half a million Euro a year.

“You’d really be able to get bang for your buck,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid concerns that COVID travel restrictions could continue well into next year – and impact on international Rose selection events – Mr O’Gara said he is confident the 2022 Tralee event will proceed with at least 10 or 12 international Roses taking part.