Rose of Tralee parking anger: ‘It’s a small price to pay for a good week of business’

Kerry County Council will provide free parking at the Fels Point site adjacent to the Rose Hotel and the Dan Spring Road for the period of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Reduced car parking spaces in Tralee town centre for the duration of the Festival of Kerry is causing anger among some locals.

The Brandon and Abbey car parks are being used for festival activities which resulted in Kerry County Council making free parking available at the Fels Point site on the outskirts of town.

It had been hoped the Island of Geese site would accommodate a mini dome structure for entertainment.

However, works did not finish on time and the newly laid surfaces, and grass areas, are still too soft to withstand large crowds. The mini dome was moved to the Abbey car park instead.

Fels Point, limited on-street parking, and underground parking points will still be available. But Cllr Sam Locke said he received numerous complaints from people.

“They are angry over the fact there is limited spaces in the town centre. Fels will be able to take a certain number of cars but as to how many, I’m not sure,” Cllr Locke said.

“This is a fair distance from the centre of the town if you have children or elderly people, especially if the weather is going to be bad,” he added.

Cllr Locke feels that even though the parking situation will not suit everyone, in the wider scheme of things - and given COVID disrupted Tralee’s busiest economic period for the past two years - people will see the wider picture.

“I know it will be awkward for some. Parking has always been a contentious issue during the festival. But there is a great buzz in the town with businesses doing a good trade.

"Maybe reduced parking is a small price to pay for a week of good business given where we were for the last two years,” he said.