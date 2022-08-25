Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 19.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rose of Tralee official: ‘There wasn’t a huge uptake on Trans entries this year. We’re surprised, we thought we’d be bowled over’

Festival of Kerry Director calls out those who criticise the Rose of Tralee for not knowing the facts. 

Festival of Kerry Director, Suzan O'Gara. Expand

Close

Festival of Kerry Director, Suzan O'Gara.

Festival of Kerry Director, Suzan O'Gara.

Festival of Kerry Director, Suzan O'Gara.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Festival of Kerry Director Suzan O’Gara said criticism of the Rose of Tralee over racial diversity and Trans entrants is ‘tired’ and headline-seeking.

Speaking after a hugely entertaining festival - the first since 2019 - Ms O’Gara praised the many volunteers who go above and beyond to make the Festival of Kerry the success it is.

Privacy