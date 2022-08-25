Rose of Tralee official: ‘There wasn’t a huge uptake on Trans entries this year. We’re surprised, we thought we’d be bowled over’

Festival of Kerry Director Suzan O’Gara said criticism of the Rose of Tralee over racial diversity and Trans entrants is ‘tired’ and headline-seeking.

Speaking after a hugely entertaining festival - the first since 2019 - Ms O’Gara praised the many volunteers who go above and beyond to make the Festival of Kerry the success it is.

However, allegations of racial inequality and being an unwelcome competition for the Trans community were once again levelled at the Rose of Tralee.

On the Trans issue, Ms O’Gara said everyone is welcome to apply for the competition.

“Of course we’re open to it. We want everyone to know they [Trans] are welcome and able to join in and be a part of it,” she said.

"There wasn’t a huge uptake on Trans entries this year. We were surprised, we thought we would be bowled over with it…it’s definitely something that people are more open about.”

On the charge of lacking racial diversity, Ms O’Gara flatly dismissed this as untrue and lacking in facts.

“It’s ráiméis. That’s the truth of it. We had huge diversity from all walks of life,” she said.

“It’s people looking for a headline. To be fair, I can see if anyone was throwing an eye on it [the competition] for the first time it looked like a very similar line up of people,” she said.

"It’s just the way that it happens. We’ve had several Roses of mixed race over the years, that’s a fact. But it’s kind of a tired thing now; people are trying to knit pick,” said Suzan.

She explained that the Rose of Tralee is a ‘personality contest’ and not based on anything outside of this.

“Anybody can apply, and everybody does apply [for the Rose]. There’s a huge diversity there and it’s amazing to see the demographic of people that have Irish connections.

"We have people from every background, from places where we don’t have Rose Centres, people from Spain and Asia. There is so much more we could tap into, but we just don’t have the centres,” she said.

Ms O’Gara said the Festival of Kerry team were anxious heading into this year festival after a two-year hiatus. The team pulled out all the stops to make an extra effort.

“The town was extremely busy, and all the concerts seem to have gone extremely well. The feedback has been fantastic and we’re really happy. We’re just blessed with the team, and everyone is absolutely exhausted. We’re lucky with the people we have.”

The move to the Munster Technological University (MTU) for the live television Rose Selection was not without protests from traditionalists who favour the dome.

The move had its teething problems, but overall it worked well in terms of capacity and location.

“We were very happy with it and there is a different feel to it in there. It looked the same spectacular place, but the solid walls added a calm serenity to it,” said Ms O’Gara.

“We’ll obviously talk to the MTU again and there will be a debrief next week. It probably will be the location next year. The dome, as it was, is a fantastic place and there’s a tradition to it that people like.

"It just didn’t make sense financially; we have to find a balance. It would be a lot easier for us going in there [MTU] next year as we all would have learned what we needed to learn,” she said.

Planning for 2023 will commence in a matter of weeks. The Festival of Kerry requires organisation on a huge scale given its global reach. So, if anything, what can be improved on for next year?

“I think we were so enthusiastic to make it bigger and better after COVID that we probably overextended a little,” said Ms O’Gara.

"The tour was too long this year, and the Roses were very tired; it just would have been a bit nicer for them to be able to come to Tralee a little more rested.

"We can be enthusiastic and have great ambitions for it, but maybe just be a bit more careful about time.”