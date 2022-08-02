Rose of Tralee announces line up for 2022 street festival

WITH the festival now just weeks away the Rose of Tralee has announced the full line-up and headline acts for the return of the event after its two year, Covid enforced, hiatus.

Among the many attractions festival goers will be able to enjoy free concerts by Munday and Irish country star Cliona Hagan on Denny Street.

Meanwhile, the new mini Festival Dome in the Abbey Car Park will host paid gigs by Fergal Darcy and Today FM’s Dec Pierce, who will be brining his hugely popular ‘Block Rockin Beats’ live show to town.

Much of the family street entertainment during the festival will be provided courtesy of the Féile na mBláth Park Festival, whose organisers has teamed up with the Rose of Tralee to run an extended five day version of the popular annual Town Park event to coincide with the Rose festivities from August 19 to 23.

“Féile na mBláth was the first outdoor Festival in Kerry last Summer and ran successfully in August. For this year we were happy to team up with the Rose of Tralee as they return for their first Festival since Covid,” said Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy.