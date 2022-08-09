Rose of Tralee announce shuttle bus for Rose Ball

A shuttle bus will be available for this year's Rose Ball

THE Rose of Tralee have announced they’ll be running a shuttle bus service from locations around Tralee to help guests get to this year’s Rose Ball on Friday, August 19, the opening night of the Festival.

The Rose Ball – the glitzy highlight of Kerry’s social calendar – will be held at the MTU Sports Academy complex which will be completely transformed to provide a suitable backdrop for the glamorous event.

The Rose Ball shuttle bus service will run from 6pm to 8pm and 11pm to bring guests to the ball and a return service will run from 11pm to 2am a loop every 15mins and costing €5 per person.

The bus will be picking up and dropping off passengers at the Ashe Memorial Hall, The Rose Hotel, Kingscourt Apartments and The Meadowlands Hotel.

Rose of Tralee Festival spokesperson Phil Donnelly said the night promises to be an unforgettable experience right from the off.

“When guests walk into the MTU for the Rose Ball pre drinks Reception, they will be able to savour the sounds of a classy brass trio before witnessing some dramatic and electrifying artistic performances as they make their way to their table,” said Ms Donnelly.