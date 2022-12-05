Ron Sexsmith to play in Listowel’s St John’s Theatre next April

Due to popular demand, three-time Juno award-winning singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith has added a brand new show in St. John’s Theatre Listowel on April 30 2023.

Listowel is in for a treat next year after it was announced this week that St John’s Theatre will play host to one of the biggest musical names of his generation in Ron Sexsmith.

The three-time Juno award winning singer and songwiter from Canada is to release his 17th studio album, ‘The Vivian Line’ next year which is sure to go down a storm with his legion of fans in Ireland and worldwide.

Ron’s Listowel show on April 30 of 2023 will form part of his Spring 2023 Irish tour, with dates across Dundalk, Limerick, Cork, Waterford, Galway and Kilkenny accumulating in a final night in Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on Saturday May 6 of next year.

The new songs from Ron’s upcoming new album all came together thanks to an intense period of creativity period of 2021 during covid.

“The songs came out of nowhere,” Ron explained.

“I wasn’t really writing after the [2020] release of my previous album, Hermitage. The older I get, the more I think ‘maybe this is it,’ but then I find myself with new ideas again and got excited” he continued.

In the past few decades as a headlining artist, Ron has performed at some of the most prestigious venues in the world, such as Massey Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and Carnegie Hall.

His early years of touring included opening for established artists such as, John Hiatt, Elvis Costello, Sarah McLaughlin, Tori Amos, Squeeze, Aimee Mann, Coldplay, Nick Lowe, John Prine, Lucinda Williams and many others.

Tickets for the St Johns show will cost €35 and are available to buy now from the St John’s website.