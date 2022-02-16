Rocking weekend ahead as Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé footall fest returns

Pictured at Páidí Ó Sé's statue outside his pub in Ventry, West Kerry was (left to right) former Kerry footballer Marc Ó Sé and his son Tadhg, Páidí Geaney, son of Kerry footballer Paul Geaney and grandson of the late Páidí Ó Sé and Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, announcing details of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022. The famed men's and ladies club Gaelic football festival which takes place all across the Dingle Peninsula from the 25th to the 27th of February.

Rock stars, sports broadcasters and even former Irish rugby internationals could be lining out for the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022 taking place all across the Dingle Peninsula when it returns from February 25 to the 27th.

As sporting events emerge from the aftermath of Covid restrictions, the GAA community at large will be delighted to hear that the famed Gaelic football club tournament is back. Dedicated to keeping the spirit alive of the famed Kerry footballing legend Páidí Ó Sé, the festival is a celebration of all that is great about the club game on and off the pitch.

14 counties across the four provinces of Ireland will take part in the 33rd edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, with 20 adult men’s and ladies club teams coming for a weekend of competitive football and social events at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, West Kerry.

Some familiar faces will be lining out over the weekend including The Corona’s frontman Danny O’Reilly with Dublin’s Templeogue GAA as well as TV sports broadcaster Aisling O’Reilly with County Meath’s Ratoath LGFA. Louth’s Cooley Kickham’s, who are competing in the senior men’s competition, include former Ireland rugby full-back Rob Kearney among their ranks and it’s hoped he will join his teammates on the trip to West Kerry.

The football festival, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2021, is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, and has attracted over 17,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

“You can’t keep a good thing down. We are thrilled to get back on our feet and maintain Páidí’s vision to host a major GAA club gathering in West Kerry every year. When restrictions opened up, we received a flood of interest from clubs wondering would we be going ahead and we are pleased to have secured club representatives from all over Ireland in a matter of weeks,” said Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé.

The six team senior ladies’ competition line up includes Ratoath GAA, Meath, Corca Dhuibhne, Kerry, Longford’s Clonguish GAA, Newbridge Sarsfields, Kildare, Caltra GAA, Galway and Ballyroan Abbey GAA, Laois. In the Junior Ladies’ competition, there are two Kerry clubs including Annascaul/Castlegregory Ladies and Dingle Ladies. Dublin is represented through St Vincent’s B Ladies and the group is completed by Mullingar Shamrocks of Westmeath.

The men’s six senior team competition includes Kerry’s Listry, Louth’s Cooley Kickhams, Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchel’s GAA, Galbally GAA and St Kieran’s GAA from County Limerick and Carberry Rangers of Cork. The Junior Men’s competition includes Tipperary’s Loughmore Castleiney, Arva GAA of Cavan, Kerry’s Lispole and Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street B.

Full details available on http://paidiose.com/