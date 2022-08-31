Rita’s lockdown work makes the stage

Spike Players Drama Group members, Josephine Roche (left) with Mairéad Brosnan with author Rita McCarthy as they plan for the staging of The Woman from Purple Mountain at Kate Kearney's Cottage on Friday, September 9th at 7pm. Photo by John Reidy

A piece of lockdown time writing, that was never intended going any further than the author’s dressing table drawer, has taken on a life of its own and has already been staged in Knocknagoshel and will do likewise at the Gap of Dunloe next week.

“During Covid I wrote a story about a woman from Purple Mountain. It was from walking the Gap of Dunloe, the Black Valley and Purple Mountain many times with a guide from our Killarney walking group that inspired me,” said Castleisland woman and now author, Rita McCarthy.

“During these walks we learned all the history and stories about life in the Black Valley and it gave me food for thought and inspired me to put pen to paper and create a story about a woman who lived in hard times a century ago,” said Rita.

“I brought it into Castleisland Day Care Centre one day and read it to the staff and clients. My work colleague, Josephine Roche from Knocknagoshel is a member of her local drama group, Spike Players and she advised me that the story is fit for the stage.”

Through good fortune and word of mouth, Rita’s story fell into the talented hands of the now Knocknagoshel based Susan Goodwillie. She took the story and directed it to be staged in a few upcoming venues.

“Josephine Roche and Mairead Brosnan of the Spike Drama Group have done a great job in portraying my story of The Woman from Purple Mountain.

“Without changing a word of the text, the three women have brought the story so unbelievably well from what I wrote to what they’re portraying on stage and I’m delighted with what they’re doing with it,” said Rita. As for any other piece of writing that may be languishing in dressing table drawers?

Rita conceded that there may be another couple but she’s concentrating solely these days on The Woman from Purple Mountain and marveling at how her friends and colleagues are guiding her phrases and words so expertly off the pages and onto the stage.

The Woman from Purple Mountain is being prepared for a staging at Kate Kearney’s Cottage on Friday week, September 9th at 7pm.

Bookings can be made on: 087 7050670.