Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

Close

Premium

‘Ring road closure will drive us around the bend’

Sandra O'Farrell of the Blind Piper Pub in Caherdaniel is one of many effected by the planned closure of a portion of the Ring of Kerry road. Expand

Close

Sandra O'Farrell of the Blind Piper Pub in Caherdaniel is one of many effected by the planned closure of a portion of the Ring of Kerry road.

Sandra O'Farrell of the Blind Piper Pub in Caherdaniel is one of many effected by the planned closure of a portion of the Ring of Kerry road.

Sandra O'Farrell of the Blind Piper Pub in Caherdaniel is one of many effected by the planned closure of a portion of the Ring of Kerry road.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

The closure of a section of the Ring of Kerry Road for almost four months to facilitate road works will cause ‘enormous inconvenience’ to those living along the route, and the hundreds of workers and school-children who travel the route on a daily basis.

Those living in Castlecove and Caherdaniel will be, by far, the worst-affected, having to travel almost the entire Ring of Kerry to get to work or their local shop – even if their destination is only a few kilometres away.

Depending on what side of the road closures residents are living they will have around the full Ring of Kerry to accces services like their GP or Dentists. You’ll need to take a route to Sneem, Killarney, Killorglin and Cahersiveen to access Waterville; and to reach Sneem, you will have to travel the loop in the opposite direction. 

Privacy