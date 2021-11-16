Ring of Kerry road closure to go ahead with adjustments

A portion of the Ring of Kerry Road is to be closed for four months to facilitate road works following a decision by Kerry County Council this week,

There was huge anger and confusion in local communities along in the route in recent weeks – particularly in Caherdaniel and Castlecove who are the two communities most effected by the decision – after it came to light that the council intended to close the route for so long with serious effects for workers, school children and locals accessing services.

The closure is to facilitate the N70 Brackaharagh Road Project which will see long awaited and much welcomed road improvements at the dangerous local junction.

The detour for the Ring of Kerry Road closure meets that those looking to travel the route will have to detour almost around the entire Ring to access certain villages and towns. . There are also shorter diversions in place through the Ballaghisheen, Glencar, and Ballaghbeama which though not ideal can be used too.

40 submission were made to Kerry County Council on the proposed road closure, which was put out to public consultation, and these were carefully considered by the local authority, who opted to go ahead with the proposed closure with some changes to facilitate those most affected following concerns raised in public consultation submissions.

The road is now to be closed from next Wednesday, November 24 to December 22 from 9.30am to 12pm and from 12.45pm to 3pm daily and from 3.30pm to 6pm.It will also be closed on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12pm and from 12:45pm to 3pm.

The road will be closed again from January 4 to March 16, 2022 both dates inclusive from 9:30am to 1:30pm and from 3:30pm to 6pm and Saturdays from 9:30am to12pm and from 12:45pm to 3pm.

Access will remain open for emergencies, emergency vehicles, school busses and residents within the extents of the road closure.

The council have stated that they have no choice but to close the route for health and safety reasons.