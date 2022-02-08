Ring of Kerry is back on the road

Jumping for Joy - The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle Fiona O'Donoghue, left with Commentator and Writer Billy Keane and Marie Kehoe-O'Sullivan.Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle is back on the road after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and already there has been great interest in the event, which will take place on July 2.

The fundraising event brings together thousands of cyclists, making it Ireland’s largest one-day charity cycle, and it has raised over €17million for 160 charities and voluntary community organisations.

Registration will open next Monday, January 14, at 12 noon. Cyclists signing up to complete the scenic 170 km fun cycle will be raising money for six carefully selected main beneficiary charities this year, and each cyclist will choose one of these charities to fundraise for. This year’s event is restricted to 8,000 cyclists, so early registration is vital.

Funds raised to date have contributed to new hospital extensions, special-needs facilities; care for the elderly; suicide prevention; sea and mountain rescue; cancer services; end-of-life support; and more.

The main beneficiary charities chosen this year are Ard Chúram Dementia Centre, Listowel; Banna Rescue C.R.B.I Unit; Cúnamh Iveragh Respite Home for adults with special needs; and Down Syndrome Kerry; while national charities Breakthrough Cancer Research and Irish Community Air Ambulance are also on the list.

Tony Daly, acting chair of the organising committee, said preparations are in train for a great event.

“The cycling community of Kerry and beyond are so thrilled and so looking forward to coming back and feeling the energy and excitement of the day,” he said.

“It is always such a special time, perhaps best described as a carnival for cyclists and their families and the many volunteers who gather year after year to be part of this great day.”

The registration fee for 2022 is €100 plus a 3.5-per-cent service fee. Cyclists can choose to fundraise for their selected charity at http://www.ringofkerrycycle.ie.