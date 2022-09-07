Ring of Kerry Golf club under new ownership as Sheen Falls buys the scenic course

The Ring of Kerry Golf course has been purchased by Sheen Fall Lodge Hotel.

Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare has officially announced that they have purchased the Ring of Kerry Golf Course and they plan to upgrade the facilities at the course.

Located just five miles from the hotel, the course is a PGA standard Championship 18-hole golf course and was designed by Eddie Hackett and Ron Kirby and is set in more than 120 acres. It is said to be one of the most scenic courses in the country.

It has been reported that the golf course has been sold for a sum under €5m.

The new owners of the golf course are Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh who own the five-star Sheen Falls hotel. They purchased the hotel for a reported sum of €17m in 2018.

The course was not placed on the open market and it is understood it was offered for sale to the Sheen Falls owners. They also own the Castlemartyr Resort in Cork, Trinity Townhouse Hotel in Dublin and Library Street restaurant.

In statement on social media the hotel said it was a new chapter.

“Having our own golf course is a wonderful addition to the array of activities we offer our guests at the hotel. We are looking forward to this new chapter at Sheen Falls Lodge.”

They plan to improve the restaurant facilities at the golf club house and upgrade the golf course.