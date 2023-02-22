Ring of Kerry cycle announce main charities for this year’s event

Launching the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle 2023 front l-r: Cathal P Walshe PRO ROKCC, John Rice Chairman ROKCC, Michael Sheridan Emergency Medical Response, Paul McCarthy Comfort for Chemo. Back l-r: Garry Galvin ROKCC, Jimmy Laide and Liam Ryan ROKCC, Lisa Argue ROKCC, Cora Walsh Comfort for Chemo,Tony Curran and Marie O'Neill Valentia Community Health & Welfare, Tim O'Brien ROKCC, Ursula Coffey ROKCC, Bridget McGuire, Eoghan O'Sullivan Breakthrough Cancer Research. Photo by Tatyana McGough

This week saw the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle (ROKCC) Committee officially launch the 2023 outing and announce what charities will be benefiting from this year’s event.

Taking place, as per usual on the first Saturday of July, the online registration will take place on March 1 with the aim of the event to raise in excess of €1 million for national and local charities.

Since its inception back in 1982, close to €18 million has been raised with last year’s event alone - the first after a two-year hiatus - raising a cool €934,000.

As to what makes the ROKCC such a stand-out event every single year, here’s what John Rice, the Chairman of the cycle had to say about it:

“Its purpose is solely to fundraise and to give back to communities. We are a non-profit organisation.”

“It is not a race, nor is it an event for cyclists looking to set a new PB time for the Ring of Kerry. It is for cycling enthusiasts as it is for newcomers to long distance cycling who want to make a difference, make a sacrifice, prepare for the challenge and give back to a Charity or voluntary organisation that is important in their own lives,” he continued.

The main beneficiary charities chosen this year include: Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo, Kerry Mountain Rescue, National Breast Cancer Research, Valentia Hospital and the Irish Community Air Ambulance

Other local and important charities include: Killarney Water Rescue, South West Counselling, Recovery Haven, Saoirse Foundation/Bumbelance, Cliona’s Foundation and AK Inspired (Muscular Dystrophy).

See the Ring of Kerry website for further details.