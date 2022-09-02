Ring of Kerry art project is ‘bringing a smile to people’s faces in difficult times’

Another example of TIna and Liam's creations,this one is in Sunhill Killorglin, It's one of 22 situated around the county.Photo by Michael G Kenny.

Tina and Liam Walker pictured here on the approach to Rossbeigh Beach with one of their creations.Photo by Michael G Kenny.

If you are driving around the Ring of Kerry and you happen to spot engraved and painted stones in various locations then you have stumbled across the work of Tina Walker who is hoping to create ‘a happy memory’ for those that find them.

The project ‘Forever Set in Stone’ has led Tina to engrave stones and paint them with different images and symbols, whatever comes to mind, and then they are put in locations like Rossbeigh, Coomachiste and Kells to name but a few of the locations. There is even a Puck goat stone in Killorglin.

Years ago she found a stone in Valentia and brought it home and engraved it and from then on Tina continued to find stones and bring them home to work on. Some are engraved with dolphins, penguins, turtles, butterflies and even cartoon eyes.

"The idea is to put a smile on on people’s faces and create happy memories,” Tina explained.

"I had a tough few years with my mental health and that is where the idea came from and I thought I could put a smile on some-one’s face by doing something so little. If we all did that the world would be a much happier place. It is a simple idea.”

The work is undertaken with a special machine known as a Dremel machine which engraves and then Tina hand-paints the stones.

Tina, who lives in Gurrane, Killorglin has a host of stones at home and a special standing stone which marks the connection to the family home.

Tina’s son Liam (12) is also involved and it is a project that is special to both of them and they have been working on it throughout the summer.

She hopes that children travelling the Ring of Kerry will look out for them on the journey while their parents enjoy the scenery. She says there has been a positive response to the project with people praising the idea.

One special stone at Coomachiste came about after Tina was contacted by a woman from Waterville who asked for stone to be painted to remember a man who sold honey at the iconic view point and has now passed away so Tina placed stone there for him.