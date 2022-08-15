Ring of Kerry and Slea Head drives among best-value routes, says study

The Ring of Kerry and Slea Head drives are the third and sixth best-value road trips in the country, according to a study analysing factors such as fuel and restaurant prices.

Insurance company Chill Insurance carried out the research, and the insurers released their findings in recent days by outlining the eight best-value routes in Ireland according to their analysis.

Aside from fuel and accommodation, the study considered the number of free activities available near each route, as well as nearby restaurant prices and cycle routes.

The Priest’s Leap and Caha Mountain Pass loop drive topped the table, and while the route is primarily in County Cork, part of it does cross the border into Kerry.

The Ring of Kerry in the south of the county took third place. The study detailed that there are 17 fuel stations near the route, offering an average petrol price of 200.07 cents per litre. The average diesel price was 198.95 cents per litre.

The ‘Ring’ region features 30 cycle routes, based on information extracted from Komoot and Bikemap. The route has 206 free activities in its vicinity – based on information outlined on TripAdvisor, the study’s curators explained – while TripAdvisor recognised 73 restaurants as cheap eats. Chill also analysed drink-price data.

Those behind the study described the route as being as “easy on the eye as it is on the pocket”.

The Slea Head Drive, which placed sixth, also offers 206 free activities and 73 ‘cheap’ restaurants. Average fuel prices at the time the study was carried out stood at 192.9 for petrol and 196.9 for diesel, although the region offered few re-fuelling options relative to many of the other routes surveyed.