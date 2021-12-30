Review of the Year, September It is off to school we go again!

Students arrive at Spa National School Tralee too start their first day big School as the Covid class of 2021. Student Iris Keane in her class for the first time. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

School life changed forever in 2020 and this continued into 2021 with children once again spending much of their time at home but by September some semblance of normality had returned as school children made their way back for a new school term this time in the hope that they would not be closed down again.

Having spent the first three months of the year at home it was a relief when primary school children returned to the classroom in March following the closure of schools prior to Christmas amid rising cases.

The new world of online learning became the norm as parents, teachers and certainly primary school children, adapted to the ‘new reality’ staying a home instead of going to school.

Government officials said that the decision to close schools was the only given the spread of the virus amid hopes that once the vaccine roll-out kicked off completely schools could return to normal and so they did in March.

There was great delighted for the children who finally got to see their friends and teachers again and there was also delight for parents many of them working at home and combing this with minding children and promoting online school learning.

Principals praised the return of primary school children and hoped it would the last return which to date it has been though concerns have been expressed regularly throughout the year about cases in schools.

Primary school kids from junior infants up to second class returned first, while in secondary schools, sixth year students made their return.

In April it was the turn of the return of secondary school pupils a the easing of restrictions allowed first-, second- and third-year students to rejoin senior-cycle colleagues on school grounds - for the first time since the start of the year.

The mood in St Michael's College, Listowel, was captured by The Kerryman and was upbeat and optimistic. Principal John Mulvihill told The Kerryman: "It feels like we're on the home stretch now with the vaccination programme underway, and while we have to remain ever vigilant with the virus still out there, there is a strong sense of optimism within the school.

"Everybody is delighted to return, with the full cohort of 270 students and 40 staff members now back in St Michael's.

"That's especially true for the first years as they lost out most because they were just beginning to make their new friends in second level. ..What goes on in classrooms and corridors is a great learning experience, to be mingling with fellow students and teachers. It's part and parcel of education.

The return of schools was a defining moment in the battle against the pandemic that continues but at least normality returned early in the year for children at least. The vaccine roll-out played a part in that as staff at schools were provided with protection against the virus.

However, since in the earlier part of the year there has been many changes and safety measures put in place to try and ensure the safety of school-children in the pandemic and the return to school in September once again led to concerns about rising cases. The latter part of 2021 saw many Covid cases in schools across the county including at Cullina National School just before mid-term where up to 40 cases were confirmed amongst the school community.

However, as the year ends schools remain open and operating much to the joy of parents, pupils and even teachers.