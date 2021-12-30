Review of the year, November: Trial of Kerry man adjourned in Greece amid calls for charges to be dropped

November saw all eyes on Kerry man Sean Binder as he travelled to Greece to facing charges of people smuggling, membership of a criminal organisation and espionage.

The 27-year old Castlegregory man had strenuously denied all charges amid calls for the charges to be dropped. The Kerry man said he had been helping refugees and a campaign was ongoing the world to halt the trial.

Mr Binder, a rescue diver, said he had only intended to volunteer for a while.

"It wasn't my plan to spend the rest of my life doing this, to be some kind of champion," he said.

"If you saw someone drowning you would do the same as me, you would reach out a hand, pull them out, and that's the exact same crime that I'm accused of doing."

He travelled to Greece this to face the trial in November but the court in Lesbos ruled that the case was not within its jurisdiction. The case was moved to a higher court as required under Greek law as one of the defendants is a lawyer.

The case will now be heard by the North Aegean Court of Appeal, though no date has been set.

Following the adjournment Mr Binder said he was very angry at the situation.

He has spent three years waiting for the trial and will now have to wait for another hearing date to be set.

Following the adjournment Sean’s lawyer Haris Petsikos said that the decision to move the trial to a higher court was not what they wanted.

"…. This is not what we wanted because we want to have real judgement of the accusations. From the first moment to now we declare we are totally innocent and we want the story to end.”

MEP for Ireland South, Grace O’Sullivan expressed disappointment and concern following the adjournment of trial in Lesbos. She is spearheading a campaign of EU Parliamentarians in support of the humanitarians.

"The only way that justice can be served is for the charges to be dropped. I am beyond disappointed that the trial of Seán Binder and other humanitarian workers has been delayed further. Seán and his colleagues have already served time in pre-trial detention and this week they have travelled the length of the continent to defend themselves in court from far-fetched accusations of espionage and people smuggling.

“Further delaying their case only denies them justice, that at this point can only be served if the charges against them are dropped immediately.”

Seán Binder is one of 24 people charged in connection with their humanitarian work. He denies all charges but could face 25 years in jail.

He was arrested in Lesbos in 2018 while volunteering for the NGO, Emergency Response Center International. He spent more than 100 days locked up in a Greek prison before being released on bail in December 2018 following a campaign by his family, friends and human rights organisations.

He returned home to Kerry that Christmas and has been waiting trial since then. This week the former student of Gaelcholaiste Chiarraí flew to Greece to face charges.

His family and friends are deeply concerned that he could receive the maximum sentence as part of a government campaign to intimidate humanitarian NGOs working with migrants on the Greek coast.

Mr Binder was born in Germany and moved to Ireland at the age of five. He studied at Trinity College in Dublin before taking on a Masters in International Relations at the London School of Economics.