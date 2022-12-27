Review of the Year, March 22 : Ukrainian war refugees make Kerry their home

The team from Garryowen Transport in Tralee loading a truck destined for Ukraine in March.

Dzana Raszewska (centre) pictured with sisters Jane and Alina Maslak from Ukraine at the launch of her book 'Out of the Dark' in The Great Southern Hotel.

Oksana Korol with her host family. She is pictured with Seanie and Edyta Hurley and their children. Photo Joe Hanley.

A vigil was held in the Town Square Tralee in solidarity with the Ukraine people. Meghann Fahy at the Vigil . Photo by Domnick Walsh.

The Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher (centre) pictured with Ukrainians during a flash mob at the Anam Cultural Centre on the 31st anniversary of the Independence Day of Ukraine. Photo: Tatyana McGough.

Antonina Reviuk from Ivano- Frankivsk, Ukraine pictured at the at the Celebrations of Independence Day of Ukraine in Killarney. Photo: Tatyana McGough.

Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in late February resulted in the displacement and migration of millions of Ukrainian civilians.

By mid-March, the war-torn refugees, mostly women and children, had fanned out across Europe in search of shelter.

Kerry stepped up to the mark in offering a temporary home to Ukrainians. One of the first Ukrainians to find refuge in Kerry was Oksana Korol.

She had been running her own beauty salon in Lviv when her world changed forever.

Oksana was given shelter by Seanie and Edyta Hurley in Tralee. She arrived in Tralee in early March having travelled for 18 hours through a sea of fellow refugees.

“It was very bad in Lviv as there were lots of people who wanted to go. They all wanted to go but they couldn’t take everybody as there were thousands there,” Oksana told The Kerryman.

Yury and Julia Sotnyk and the couple’s two sons, Max (8) and Anthony (4) left Kharkiv as the opening salvoes in Putin’s brutal assault rained down on the city. They made it safely to Ballylongford where they stayed in the home of hosts Sean and Breda Dineen.

“I just drove as fast as I could while we could hear the bombs exploding around us on the route from Kharkiv,” Yury said.

“I drove through the red lights and we were going to my native city in the centre of Ukraine. But then we heard on the radio that cities were being bombed everywhere so we decide to drive for Poland, trying not to go near cities…we drove for 28 hours,” Yury told The Kerryman.

Kerry people living in Eastern Europe were among the first to witness the wave of migrants crossing the borders from Ukraine.

Tralee native Daniel Finnegan lives in the Polish city of Kraków. He saw thousands of Ukrainian refugees enter the city where a massive effort was under way to help.

“People are getting in their cars with boot loads of supplies and bringing them to the border and shepherding people back to the city to put them up in accommodation. It’s just a sea of people flowing over into Poland,” Daniel told The Kerryman.

A Ukrainian national working in a dairy farmer in North Kerry for two years trying to save up enough for a new start for his family back home, joined the fight against Putin.

Georgiy told The Kerryman how his unit had been defending the airport 10km north of Kyiv. The Ukrainian Army had reportedly recaptured it from Russian special forces following fierce fighting.

“Forces are not equal, but we fight. Adrenaline goes beyond, but today many graves go back to Russia,” he said.

Kerry united in solidarity in the weeks following the Russian invasion. Workplaces held fundraisers and the blue and yellow of Ukraine appeared in the windows of homes and shops throughout the county.

Church services were held to pray for peace, while local haulage companies loaded up trucks to take supplies – donated by the people of Kerry – to the Ukrainian border.

“I was sitting at home and said, ‘what can I do for them?’ It’s hard to watch. A fellow driver text and said, ‘are we on for Ukraine?’. That was that. I hope this helps them as I just feel useless at home watching it,” said truck driver Gary Lowham of Garryown Transport. (Continued on page 53).

Kerry Schools also played a huge role in assisting refugees to make the transition to life here. For example, Scoil Saidhbhín in Cahersiveen welcomed 53 Ukrainian pupils, 50 per cent of its previous total of 103.

Principal Treasa Ní Chróinín was impressed by the strength of the Ukrainian parents, explaining how they just want to ensure their children are happy, safe and educated.

“They always manage a smile, they are staying strong for their children’s sake, as the kids don’t know what’s happening, they just think they are on a trip,” Ms Ní Chróinín said.

As the year progressed, a fragment of normality started to develop in the lives of Ukrainians. The refugees joined sporting clubs, sought employment, and involved themselves as much as they could in the community.

Mother and daughter Olya and Mariia Maryntseva settled in Tralee. Mariia, an international synchronised swimmer, joined Kingdom Swimming Club with the aim of keeping her dreams of reaching the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris alive.

“We’re in a bubble of love now, and I want to express my gratefulness to people. You have surrounded us with love. I see a sparkle back in my children’s eyes again, that’s the most important thing,” said her mother, Olya.

Over 100 Ukrainians made the Inisfallen Hotel in Killarney their home. They also praised the people of Killarney for the love and support they have shown.

“Local people would come to our hotel to just hug and offer help. They brought one-time things: toys, clothes, hygiene products, as well as flowers and sweets,” said a Ukrainian woman.

By the autumn, a sea change in goodwill started to develop. Rising energy costs, shortage in housing, accommodation, hotel beds, and the cost-of-living crisis, all played a part in this change.

Ukrainian refugee Olya Maryntseva, who works as a Community Development Worker with North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD), said Ukrainians were being accused of disproportionately availing of certain benefits at the expense of local people.

“We need to raise this situation in Irish society. I know the majority of people still want to help us, but it hurts to hear we are being blamed for taking services,” Olya told The Kerryman.

These fears bubbled to the surface in October and November at Killarney and Kenmare MD meetings. Some councillors cited the damage being done to Killarney’s tourism by the influx of refugees taking up hotel accommodation.

A decision to transfer Ukrainian refugees from Hotel Killarney to County Mayo was met with public outcry. The Government eventually reversed its decision

In November, Cllr John Francis Flynn asked that no more refugees be accepted in Kerry as services are at a crisis point.

“Kerry has done its part in the crisis, it has done more than any other county,” he said.

But his fellow South Kerry councillors hit back at the suggestion, saying we must continue to do all we can but called for more supports and more funding for services.

In the same week, the President of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotel Federation, Bernadette Randles, said Killarney was open for business.

“We have got to put positivity out there. When we talk about refugees in hotels, we are talking about four or five hotels.”

Kerry can be proud of its part in sheltering Ukrainians. It’s had some bumps along the way, but the goodwill and desire to help remains strong.