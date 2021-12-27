Review of the Year January 2021: Boarded-out survivor reveals his story and seeks justice

In early January, Ballybunion native James Sugrue revealed the shocking story of the neglect and abuse he suffered as a child when boarded out to a farming family in Kilgarvan.

James is currently campaigning to have the boarded-out victims included in the mother-and-baby-home redress scheme.

James was just eight years old when, in 1959, he and his two younger brothers were abandoned by their mother at the County Home in Killarney. James’s account of the conditions in the home, especially as seen through the eyes of a child, are particularly harrowing.

“The old people dying all round us, when they put the screens up you knew someone was dead. They’d put the person in a sheet and walk with it all the way down to the morgue and lay them out.

“As children, we saw all that. It was absolutely horrific. There was a nun there, and she was the devil,” he said.

James spoke of desperately wanting to see his baby brother, David, in the home. They were separated by a locked door. And yet, even in the midst of cruelty and suppression, a subtle act of kindness was able to break through.

“We were kept away from him for days until some kind person in the cook house left the door open for us. We sneaked through every day to see him until the nun caught us. We were badly beaten,” James said.

James was later told that his uncle was coming to take him home. However, a couple unknown to James arrived and took him and his late brother, Michael, away while his baby brother remained at the County Home.

“My young brother [David] and I never saw each other for 10 years. My brother and I, Mick, who were together all our lives up to the age of seven, we were just ripped apart,” James told The Kerryman.

James was put to work on the family farm, where he spent the next 11 years of his life suffering sexual abuse and being forced to work in horrendous conditions. His brother, David, was kept with a family in the village, where he also suffered abuse. Since making his story public, James has received huge support from his own community and across the country.

The Minister Rodric O’Gorman met with James and other victims in 2021 to hear their stories. But much to James’s hurt and dissatisfaction, the Minister decided not to include boarded-out victims in the redress scheme.

James also called on farming organisations to help fund the scheme as hundreds of children were boarded out and used as slave labour on farms that directly benefited from their forced labour.

“I’m not just doing this for me, but for the thousands out there who haven’t come forward, and that may still come forward, in the hope that they can get some closure...You don’t get final closure because this stays with me for the rest of my life,” James said.

James is continuing his campaign.

He is calling on the government to deal with boarded-out survivors as a group. He is urging more survivors to come out and reveal their story. Many may have since passed away, but for those who have not, James insists that it is time the government took action.

“We were all individuals that suffered. Where is the recognition and apology for the likes of us? My story might even help other people to have the courage to come forward. This is my time to come forward, if I don’t do it now, it will never be done,” he said.